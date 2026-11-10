Japanese Canadian Legion Branch No. 9 Revived After Wartime Internment Closure

Japanese Canadian Legion Branch No. 9 in British Columbia is being revived after wartime internment closed it, honouring First World War veterans.

The Japanese Canadian Legion Branch No. 9 in British Columbia is being revived after internment forced its closure during the Second World War. The branch, formally Royal Canadian Legion -British Columbia Japanese Canadian Branch No. 9, served Japanese Canadian veterans of the First World War. As Remembrance Day approaches in November 2026, its members, many of them descendants of the veterans it once served, say rejoining the long-lost Legion is a way to honour their relatives' memory.

The revival is led by new branch president David Mitsui and Richmond community historian Debbie Jiang. Members plan to spread word about the Legion to right a historical wrong while also educating the public about the contributions of these veterans.

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Archival Records Led to the Branch Revival

Community historian Debbie Jiang rediscovered the lost branch by searching archival files, and the records show the Legion charter was surrendered during the war. Jiang found an old clipping from the Vancouver Daily Province with the headline 'Japanese charter voted down'. She said the headline struck her as strange and prompted her to ask what it was really about.

The clipping showed that the Japanese Canadian legion branch was voted down, even though it had been promised reinstatement after the Second World War. Further review of historical files revealed that in 1942, the president of Branch No. 9, Masumi Mitsui, surrendered the branch charter. Jiang said the surrender letter stated that the suspension applied only until the end of the war against Japan.

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After finding the clipping, Jiang contacted descendants of Branch No. 9 members and gathered archival documents. Those documents convinced the Royal Canadian Legion to reopen the forgotten branch. Bob Underhill, president of the Legion's B.C./Yukon Command, wrote to CBC News that the organization was proud to support the reopening of Japanese Canadian Legion #9 and making right a historical wrong.

Descendants Describe Betrayal and Hope for Recognition

David Mitsui, the new president of Branch No. 9, believes his grandfather Masumi Mitsui would be very happy about the revival. Masumi Mitsui was a decorated veteran of Vimy Ridge and Hill 70 who headed the branch before it closed. David Mitsui said the members of that era felt betrayed after they had tried to do an honourable thing.

David Mitsui said his grandfather was spat upon and denied the chance to stay involved with the Legion after internment. He recalled that Masumi Mitsui never attended a public Remembrance Day ceremony after the Second World War. Instead, he would still dress in his uniform, wear his Legion beret, shine his medals and honour his fallen comrades at home.

Yoshihiro Kamachi, a veteran himself, said his uncle Otoji Kamachi fought in battles such as Vimy Ridge and was wounded five times. Kamachi said about 200 Japanese Canadians from B.C. travelled to Alberta to enlist and fight in the First World War. He said that during the Second World War, most of them were treated as enemy aliens and sent to internment camps like everybody else.

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Kamachi also said that because Otoji Kamachi was a veteran, authorities asked him to spy on the Japanese Canadians he was interned with, which added to the sense of betrayal. Kamachi said he hopes the re-establishment of the Legion will bring awareness to the story of these veterans.

Online Gatherings and February Reinstatement Ceremony

The branch plans to hold gatherings online first, because most descendants are scattered across the country, Debbie Jiang said. An official reinstatement ceremony is slated for February next year, which is 2027, at the Vancouver Japanese Language School.

Britt Moberg, a descendant of Bunkichi Hamade, a First World War veteran, says joining the newly revived Branch No. 9 is a way to heal from the injustices of the past. The Legion is seeking to reconnect with other descendants and grow its membership, which is open to all members of the public.