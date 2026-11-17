Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed an Asian energy agency and oil security task force at the ASEAN summit in Manila, citing urgency from the Iran war and Asia's heavy reliance on imported oil and gas.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed Tuesday the creation of an Asian energy agency to help countries in the region cope with oil crises.

Takaichi called for setting up an oil security task force and a Japan-based version of the International Energy Agency for the region. She put forward the plan at a meeting on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The IEA is a multigovernmental but independent agency set up in 1974 in response to a severe oil crisis in the early 1970s. It provides policy recommendations and helps to coordinate oil reserves of its members.

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Asian Energy Agency Proposal Addresses War Crisis

The Iran war that began in late February has raised the sense of urgency over energy security, especially in Asia. Japan would help lead an Asian oil security task force, along with the Indonesia-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, or ERIA, an energy security research organization, to develop rules for emergency releases and sharing of oil from national stockpiles, Takaichi told a meeting of the Asia Zero Emissions Community.

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Japan is one of many Asian countries that depend heavily on imports of oil and gas. Takaichi's proposals follow a Japanese-led initiative announced in April to strengthen energy supply chains and cooperation in the region. The region also should cooperate in stockpiling oil and set up a joint reserve system for Southeast Asia, Takaichi said. Idled oil storage tanks in Japan could be used for reserves, she said.

The war has led some countries in Asia to take emergency measures to conserve energy. It also has prompted a faster shift to use of alternative and renewable energy sources across the region. Takaichi spoke during the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN summit and related meetings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Iran Conflict Sparks Urgency For Regional Cooperation

The proposal reflects growing concern among Asian economies that rely on Middle East oil shipments through vulnerable sea lanes. Any disruption to those routes could quickly affect fuel prices and industrial output. A Japan-based version of the IEA would aim to mirror the Paris-based agency's role by coordinating member reserves and offering policy advice. The oil security task force would focus on practical rules for releasing and sharing stockpiled oil during emergencies.

ERIA would work with Japan to draft those rules, according to Takaichi's remarks. The joint reserve system for Southeast Asia would allow countries to pool storage capacity and respond collectively to shortages. Japan's idle storage tanks could serve as part of that regional reserve network. Takaichi said using them would help avoid waste and strengthen emergency readiness.

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The April initiative led by Japan already sought to strengthen energy supply chains and regional cooperation. Tuesday's proposals build on that effort by adding institutional and reserve-sharing components. The Iran war that started in late February has intensified energy security concerns across Asia. Several governments have taken emergency conservation measures, and interest in alternative energy has grown faster as a result.

ERIA Partners With Japan To Draft Reserve Rules

Takaichi's plan was presented at the Asia Zero Emissions Community meeting. The gathering brings together Asian nations working on energy transition and emissions reduction goals. The Mekong-Japan Summit and the ASEAN summit provided the diplomatic backdrop for the announcement. Leaders from across the region are meeting in Manila this week to discuss economic and security issues.

Japan's reliance on imported oil and gas makes it vulnerable to global price shocks and supply interruptions. The proposed Asian energy agency would give the region a more coordinated way to prepare for and respond to such crises. No timeline or membership details were immediately announced for the proposed agency or task force. The plan is expected to be discussed further among interested Asian governments in the coming months.