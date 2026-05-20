Japan's potential XRP ETF launch, Binance data on XRP outflows, cautious market sentiment

In the news today, Japan's potential launch of an XRP ETF with financial giant SBI Holdings and Binance data indicating more XRP may be leaving exchanges than entering them. This could impact price movements and market sentiment around the asset.

Japan is in the news after reports suggested that it is moving closer to launching an XRP ETF through financial giant SBI Holdings. Meanwhile, Binance data revealed that more XRP may be leaving exchanges than entering them.

Investors will also have another reason to watch how XRP performs. The aforementioned development is happening at an interesting time too, with potential help from Japan's classification of crypto assets as financial instruments under updated financial rules. The mood seemed to be cautious as the recent trading pattern showed a lack of control from the buyers and the RSI was below the midline





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japan's Potential XRP ETF Launch Binance Data On XRP Outflows XRP ETF Hopes MTL Recover Above Resistance Zone

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