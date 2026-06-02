Japan Aims for Historic World Cup Quarter-Final as New Rules Take Center Stage

Japan's quest for a first men's World Cup quarter-final is aided by new IFAB rules. A friendly vs Iceland highlighted the time-limited substitution regulation, where Iceland's delay allowed Japan to score. Manager Hajime Moriyasu stresses discipline and effective use of hydration breaks. The upcoming tournament features multiple law changes targeting time-wasting, including mandatory 60-second medical treatment absences and sanctions for covering mouths. VAR protocols are also adjusted. Japan begins against Netherlands on June 14.

Japan is aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a men's World Cup for the first time, a goal that has become more attainable with recent rule changes introduced by the International Football Association Board (Ifab).

One significant alteration is the time-limited substitution rule, which was put to the test during a friendly match between Japan and Iceland. Under the new regulation, substituted players have ten seconds to exit the field at the nearest point; failure to do so means the substitute cannot enter for at least one minute, leaving the team with ten players. Iceland inadvertently breached this rule, preventing winger Isak Thorvaldsson from coming onto the pitch.

Japan capitalized on the advantage, scoring one minute and fifty-four seconds after the substitution incident. The match served as a practical lesson for Japan's manager Hajime Moriyasu, who emphasized the importance of avoiding similar errors. Moriyasu noted that under the new rules, returning players may not be able to re-enter as quickly as before, so his team must be vigilant to prevent creating vulnerabilities for opponents.

He also highlighted the strategic value of the newly introduced three-minute hydration breaks, stressing the need for clear and concise tactical communication during these intervals. The manager believes how effectively these three minutes are used could significantly influence match outcomes. The upcoming World Cup campaign will see Japan face the Netherlands on June 14, followed by Tunisia and Sweden. This tournament features numerous law changes aimed at curbing time-wasting tactics and speeding up play.

Fifa referees' chief Pierluigi Collina anticipates that these adjustments will reduce excessive stoppage time, a notable issue at the 2022 World Cup. However, the hydration breaks-three minutes each half-are guaranteed. Additional measures include penalizing deliberate delays in restarting play; for example, if a throw-in is intentionally taken slowly, possession can be awarded to the opposition, and in some cases a corner may be given.

Players requiring medical treatment must now remain off the field for sixty seconds, with exceptions for goalkeepers, serious injuries, or when an opponent receives a card. Another new sanction targets players who cover their mouths during confrontations; this could lead to a red card. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system has also been tweaked: reviews for corner awards must be swift and occur before play resumes, but incorrectly awarded goal-kicks are not reviewable.

Furthermore, while a second yellow card leading to a sending-off can be checked, potential second yellow offenses will not be subject to review. These changes reflect a broader effort to enhance the flow and fairness of the game, reducing opportunities for tactical fouling and time management that disrupt spectator enjoyment. Japan, conscious of both their own opportunities and pitfalls, is preparing meticulously.

Moriyasu's focus on efficient use of hydration breaks underscores a modern coaching approach, where every minute is optimized for tactical reinforcement. The team's experience against Iceland demonstrated the direct impact of the substitution rule-a lapse by the opposition translated into a goal, illustrating how critical discipline will be in high-stakes matches. As Japan progresses toward their historic quarter-final ambition, understanding and adapting to these novel regulations could prove decisive.

The combination of strategic planning, rule awareness, and on-field execution will be essential as they navigate a group stage featuring strong opponents. The new laws may also influence substitution strategies, with coaches needing to account for the mandatory off-field period when a player delays exit. This could affect late-game changes or responses to injuries.

Overall, the evolving regulatory landscape adds another layer of complexity to World Cup preparations, and Japan's proactive stance suggests they are determined to turn every rule to their advantage while avoiding the pitfalls that ensnared Iceland





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Japan National Football Team World Cup 2025 IFAB Rule Changes Time-Limited Substitution Hydration Breaks Hajime Moriyasu

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