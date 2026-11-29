California Insurance Commissioner Jane Kim proposes a public fund for wildfire coverage to replace failing private models, aiming to guarantee access and fund fireproofing for all homeowners.

California Insurance Commissioner Jane Kim has introduced a sweeping proposal to restructure the state's homeowner insurance market, aiming to guarantee wildfire coverage for every residence. The plan centers on redirecting a significant portion of private insurance premiums into a publicly managed fund, designed to stabilize a market where major carriers have largely withdrawn.

Core Details of the Public Fund Proposal

Kim's strategy involves collecting between $3 billion and $6 billion annually from private insurers to support a public entity handling wildfire risk. Under this model, homeowners would continue purchasing standard home insurance policies, but carriers would remit the specific wildfire coverage portion to the state. This money would be held in a dedicated public fund rather than remaining with private companies, ensuring that these specific premiums are strictly allocated for wildfire-related purposes.

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The structure does not eliminate private insurers entirely. Instead, it separates the wildfire component of premiums from other types of home insurance. Kim stated that the program would maintain risk-based pricing, meaning homeowners in high-risk areas such as those near forests and brush would still pay higher premiums. However, the key difference is that access would be guaranteed, regardless of an individual home's specific risk profile or the insurer's willingness to underwrite it.

Addressing Market Failures and Consumer Harm

The push for this transformation comes after years of instability in California's insurance sector, marked by the exit of major players like State Farm and Allstate. These companies have stopped writing new policies in the state, causing enrollment in the insurance plan of last resort to surge. The move by private insurers has left many homeowners without viable options for adequate coverage against catastrophic events.

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Furthermore, consumers have faced significant difficulties in receiving fair compensation for fire damage. A recent state investigation revealed that State Farm mishandled hundreds of claims by underpaying damages, denying claims for smoke damage, and delaying responses. These practices have eroded consumer trust and highlighted the fragility of relying solely on private markets for essential disaster protection in a fire-prone region.

Focus on Prevention and Community Retrofitting

A central pillar of Kim's plan is the redirection of funds toward prevention rather than just claims payout. The public fund would be used to help homeowners pay for fire-resistant upgrades, such as replacing traditional roofs with fire-resistant materials. Kim argues that investing in these retrofits is the only way to make insurance affordable and available in the long run by reducing the overall frequency and severity of fire damage.

Kim emphasized that the goal is to reduce the number of claims paid out in the future by making communities more resilient. She described the current system as one where insurers profit from raising premiums and fighting claims, whereas her plan aims to create a system that genuinely protects residents. This approach seeks to break the cycle of rising costs and coverage cancellations that has plagued the state.

Precedents and Financial Challenges Ahead

Kim drew inspiration from New Zealand's Natural Hazards program, which uses a levy on all homeowners to fund a government-managed pool for various natural disasters. In the United States, the National Flood Insurance Program and the California Earthquake Authority serve as existing models of public or public-private insurance structures. However, experts warn that executing this model in California is a delicate balancing act.

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Skepticism exists regarding who will foot the initial bill for getting the program started and how it will be sustained financially. While the California Earthquake Authority has operated since 1994, it relies heavily on private reinsurance, which costs over $8 billion per year. The National Flood Insurance Program has also struggled with significant debt, accumulating $25 billion by August 2017 due to major hurricanes. Kim must navigate these potential pitfalls to ensure her new wildfire insurance fund remains solvent and effective.