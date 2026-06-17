Jamie Murray Identifies 'Quality Losers' as AI-Driven Opportunities in Summer Market Rally

Jamie Murray, president of The Murray Wealth Group, tells BNN Bloomberg that high-quality firms sold off on AI disruption fears present buying opportunities. He names Microsoft, ServiceNow, Uber, and Amadeus as likely AI beneficiaries and predicts a summer equities rally supported by stable oil, clearer Fed policy, and stronger consumer sentiment.

Jamie Murray, president of The Murray Wealth Group, recently appeared on BNN Bloomberg to discuss investment opportunities in the current market environment. He highlighted that investors can find value in high-quality companies that have experienced sell-offs due to fears of artificial intelligence disruption, even though their core businesses remain robust.

Murray pointed to sectors like software, autonomous vehicles, and travel technology as areas where several firms currently viewed as AI losers could actually become beneficiaries of the technology. He anticipates that equities will trend upward over the summer, supported by stable oil prices, improving consumer sentiment, and increasing clarity around U.S. Federal Reserve policy. His focus is on what he terms quality losers established companies with strong earnings and cash flow growth that have underperformed because of AI disruption concerns.

He specifically mentioned firms such as Microsoft, ServiceNow, Mastercard, and Aon as more likely to benefit from AI adoption than be displaced by it. Additionally, he noted Uber's expanding autonomous vehicle partnerships could strengthen its network and position it as a leading platform for robotaxi services. Amadeus, a travel technology company, is also well positioned to benefit from changes in how consumers book travel, given its central role in airline, hotel, and travel reservation systems.

Murray explained that the AI trade has prompted many investors to react hastily, with product announcements from companies like Anthropic or OpenAI triggering sharp sell-offs across entire sectors. However, as the year progresses, tangible negative impacts are not yet evident. Instead, AI is becoming an enabler for incumbent firms that possess deep customer relationships, vast data pools, and established security, governance, and brand trust-attributes that are crucial for enterprise customers.

He believes these companies will ultimately prove to be AI winners rather than losers, leading to a rerating of their stock prices. For example, Microsoft, despite high spending, is expected to leverage AI to deliver more products and services, enhancing end-user productivity. Similarly, ServiceNow faces little real competition in its niche; concerns that it could be replaced by simple coding are unfounded given the complexity of enterprise environments with hundreds of thousands of users and assets.

When discussing specific names, Murray stressed that his comments were not stock picks but observations. He sees Microsoft as a prime example of an incumbent that will benefit from AI by improving productivity for its software users. ServiceNow is another firm that operates in a specialized enterprise software market where AI will likely augment rather than replace its services. Beyond software, he highlighted Uber's autonomous vehicle initiatives, which could transform it into a dominant robotaxi platform.

In the travel sector, Amadeus's technology infrastructure remains integral to booking systems, and shifts in consumer behavior stand to boost its value. Overall, Murray's outlook is constructive for the summer, with multiple factors aligning to support market gains, and he encourages investors to look beyond short-term AI fears to identify high-quality companies poised for long-term growth.





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AI Disruption Quality Losers Microsoft Servicenow Uber Amadeus Stock Market Outlook Summer Rally Enterprise Software Autonomous Vehicles Travel Technology

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