Jamie Felix Faces Crown Bid for 25-Year Parole Ineligibility

Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin seeks the maximum parole ineligibility period for Jamie Felix, convicted of five second-degree murders in Winnipeg. The sentencing hearing is expected to run two days.

A Crown prosecutor in Winnipeg is asking the court to require Jamie Felix to serve 25 years before he can apply for parole. Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin made the request at a sentencing hearing, arguing that Felix should receive the maximum ineligibility period because of public safety. The report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 10, 2026, with reporting by Brittany Hobson.

A jury convicted Felix in March on five counts of second-degree murder. That charge carries an automatic life sentence and no parole for at least 10 years, so the sentencing hearing will determine how much longer he must wait beyond that minimum. The hearing is expected to take two days.

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How the Winnipeg Shooting and Conviction Unfolded

The shooting took place in 2023 at a building on West Broadway in Winnipeg, which court heard was a known drug den. Felix shot and killed five people at the rooming house, and the jury later found him guilty of all five murders.

The victims were identified as Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56. Each of the five deaths is the basis of one of the second-degree murder convictions returned in March.

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During the trial, the Crown argued that Felix was driven by paranoia after spending days drinking alcohol and smoking crack cocaine at the building. Prosecutors presented that account to the jury as the state of mind behind the shootings.

A former girlfriend of Felix testified that he confessed to the killings. She also told the court that he later tried to shoot himself with the same gun, but there were no bullets left in it.

Crown Seeks Maximum Parole Ineligibility for Jamie Felix

Crown prosecutor Chantal Boutin is asking the court to set Felix's parole ineligibility at 25 years, the maximum period she says is appropriate. Boutin grounded the request in public safety, telling the sentencing hearing that the risk posed by Felix justifies the longest possible wait.

Boutin acknowledged that Felix had periods of stability in his life. However, she argued that repeated relapses into drug and alcohol addiction led him to violent outbursts, and that the pattern is central to why a long ineligibility period is necessary.

Court heard that Felix's father and brother were associated with the gang that operated the drug den on West Broadway. The same evidence established that Felix himself had no gang ties.

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The distinction matters because the Crown's case rests on Felix's personal history of addiction and violence rather than on gang membership. Boutin's submission links his conduct to repeated substance abuse, not to organized criminal activity.

Impact on Victims' Families and Next Steps

The sentencing hearing is expected to take two days, with some of the victims' families providing impact statements to the court. Those statements give relatives of Crystal Beardy, Stephanie Beardy, Melelek Lesikel, Dylan Lavallee and Shawn Marko the opportunity to speak directly about the loss of their loved ones.

The outcome will determine the earliest date on which Jamie Felix can apply for parole. Because the murder convictions already carry an automatic life sentence, the ineligibility period set at sentencing is the decisive factor in when he may first seek release.

For the West Broadway neighbourhood, the case highlights the connection between a known drug den and lethal violence, a link the Crown placed at the centre of its argument. The sentencing decision will close the court process for the five killings that took place in 2023.