Jamie Dacosta has pleaded guilty to threatening Prime Minister Mark Carney's life and other crimes, with sentencing adjourned to February 2027 for mental health assessments.

Jamie Dacosta pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon to threatening the life of Prime Minister Mark Carney, marking a significant development in a case that has drawn national attention. The 31-year-old appeared in court to acknowledge his involvement in a series of criminal acts, including extortion and property damage against a Calgary tire shop.

The Core Details and Threats

Special prosecutor William Tran read an agreed statement of facts to the court, outlining the specific actions Dacosta admitted to taking. The charges stem from incidents involving both violent threats against political leadership and targeted criminal behavior toward local business owners.

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Tran described YouTube videos seen by CTV News that explicitly encouraged Canadians to travel to Ottawa and commit acts of violence against Mark Carney and members of his family. A second similar video, which CTV News has not viewed, was also detailed during the proceedings.

The threats against the Prime Minister occurred in July 2026, following a longer period of criminal activity. The Crown established that these threats were part of a broader pattern of behavior that began in October 2025 and continued until his arrest.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Adriano Iovinelli, Dacosta's lawyer, argued that his client never attempted to conceal his identity during these events. Iovinelli stated that Dacosta made the threats openly on social media and admitted to the acts both before and after his arrest by police.

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The legal team has consistently raised concerns regarding Dacosta's mental health throughout the judicial process. Iovinelli noted that the issue was central to their arguments starting from the initial bail hearing, emphasizing the need for professional evaluation.

Iovinelli highlighted a specific legal hurdle in Alberta regarding psychiatric assessments. He explained that as of September 2026, the province does not allow for psychiatry or psychology reports for individuals currently in custody, a restriction that complicates immediate evaluation efforts.

The lawyer pointed to Dacosta's demeanor in court as evidence of potential psychological issues. He noted that his client smirked while threatening YouTube videos were played, describing this reaction as unnatural for someone who had just pleaded guilty to serious charges.

Real-World Impact and Criminal History

The criminal behavior extended beyond political threats to include targeted violence against a Calgary tire shop. Dacosta believed the shop had damaged his vehicle, leading him to demand money and threaten staff both in person and through online videos.

CCTV footage presented in court showed Dacosta smashing the windows of the establishment. He suggested he would repeat the destruction until he was paid and indicated he would cause physical harm to the employees.

Court records indicate Dacosta has no prior criminal incidents in Alberta. However, records from his home province of Ontario show a history dating back to 2016, including significant incarceration periods in 2017 and 2020.

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His mother, Kathie Dacosta, attributed much of his past criminal activity to funding a drug addiction. She recounted how her son, who was 17 at the time, began using morphine with friends and subsequently stole to support the habit.

Kathie Dacosta also shared a traumatic experience from Dacosta's previous incarceration. She revealed that his cellmate, Kevin Mamakwa, hung himself in 2020, an event that occurred while both men were experiencing drug withdrawal.

What Comes Next in Sentencing

Jamie Dacosta was not sentenced on Friday, as the matter was adjourned to February 2027. This delay allows time for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and an exploration of whether any previous mental-health assessments exist.

Adriano Iovinelli emphasized the importance of these reports for determining the appropriate judicial response. He questioned how society should handle individuals upon their release and what measures are needed to prevent similar behaviors.

The adjournment also accounts for the significant amount of time Dacosta has already spent in pre-trial custody. Iovinelli suggested that he may be close to release by the time sentencing occurs, depending on the final judicial decision.

Kathie Dacosta expressed a desire for her son to receive professional help for his struggles. She stated clearly that she does not wish for his actions to be excused but believes treatment is necessary.