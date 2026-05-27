James Wood Homers Again as Nationals Rout Guardians 6-1

Washington Nationals rookie James Wood hit his 15th home run and drove in four runs to lead his team to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, extending Washington's winning streak to four games.

The Washington Nationals continued their impressive road trip with a commanding 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Rookie standout James Wood delivered the decisive blow, launching a towering 401-foot home run to right field in the second inning, his 15th of the season and second in as many days against the American League Central-leading Guardians.

Wood, who leads the majors with 49 runs scored and ranks third with 29 extra-base hits, also drove in another run later in the game, solidifying his status as one of baseball's most exciting young talents. The Nationals jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the second inning.

After a walk and a single, Wood stepped to the plate and crushed a three-run homer off Guardians starter Gavin Williams, who struggled mightily in his shortest outing of the season. Williams, who had been effective in his previous starts, lasted only two innings, allowing four runs on eight baserunners while walking a career-high-tying four batters and throwing two wild pitches. The early outburst was more than enough for Washington's pitching staff, which has been dominant throughout the series.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore turned in a strong performance, pitching six innings of one-run ball. He scattered four hits, struck out seven, and walked two, lowering his ERA to 3.10. The only run he allowed came on a sacrifice fly by Cleveland's star third baseman Jose Ramirez in the fifth inning. Gore's outing was backed by a solid bullpen that held the Guardians scoreless over the final three innings.

Closer Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth to seal the win. Wood continued his torrid pace in the ninth inning, driving in another run with a single off Cleveland reliever Will Dion, who was making his MLB debut after being called up earlier in the day. That extended the Nationals' lead to 6-1. The rookie has now driven in 42 runs and is hitting .289 with an OPS of .972.

His performance has been a key factor in Washington's recent surge, as they have won four straight games and improved to 19-11 on the road. With a record of 29-27, the Nationals are now two games over .500 for the first time this season. The Guardians, who have the best record in the American League since May 6 at 14-6, were unable to solve Washington's pitching.

Cleveland managed only four hits, with Ramirez and left fielder Steven Kwan each collecting one. The loss dropped the Guardians to 34-19, but they still hold a comfortable lead in the AL Central. Manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his team faced a tough opponent.

"They're playing really good baseball right now," Francona said. "We need to bounce back tomorrow. " The Nationals have outscored the Guardians 16-5 through the first two games of the series. They will look to complete a three-game sweep on Wednesday afternoon, with right-hander Josiah Gray scheduled to face Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

Washington's recent success has been fueled by a balanced attack and strong pitching. In addition to Wood's heroics, shortstop CJ Abrams had two hits and scored a run, while first baseman Joey Meneses drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. For the Guardians, the focus will be on getting back on track offensively. Their lineup, which ranks near the top of the league in several categories, has been held in check by the Nationals' pitching staff.

Cleveland will need to make adjustments against Gray, who has been inconsistent this season. The team remains confident in their abilities.

"We've been playing great baseball, and we'll turn it around," said second baseman Andres Gimenez. "It's just one game. " As the season progresses, both teams are positioning themselves for potential playoff berths. The Nationals are showing signs of a team that could contend for a wild-card spot, while the Guardians look to maintain their division lead.

The series finale promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented clubs





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