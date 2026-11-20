Violinist James Watson and dancer Jocelyn Mah present Music as Puppetry on Sunday, November 22nd. This unique Calgary performance blends music, dance, and puppetry at St. Stephen's Anglican Church.

Violinist James Watson and dance artist Jocelyn Mah are set to present a groundbreaking performance titled Music as Puppetry. The show takes place on Sunday, November 22nd, at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Calgary. This unique production represents a fusion of diverse artistic mediums, designed to engage audiences of all ages through interdisciplinary expression.

Core Details of the Unique Performance

The Instrumental Society of Calgary is presenting this distinct event, which blends music, dance, puppetry, and storytelling into a single cohesive experience. Watson composed the entire musical score for the production, incorporating innovative techniques that challenge traditional performance norms. One notable element involves a piece requiring two performers to play a single violin simultaneously using two bows.

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This specific arrangement requires the musicians to reach around each other to execute the correct notes. The performance itself is entirely scripted but contains no spoken dialogue. Instead, it relies exclusively on musical composition, physical movement, and facial expression to convey its narrative to the audience.

Stakeholder Positions and Artistic Collaboration

Watson and Mah first met in 2021 at a creative incubator event, where they established a professional friendship that led to this collaborative project. They worked closely in the studio to ensure the show felt organic and integrated. Both artists challenged themselves to learn skills outside their primary disciplines. Watson stated that acting was out of his comfort zone, yet he embraced the role with the help of a show director.

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Mah described the narrative as Pinocchio-esque, featuring a marionette doll she plays that comes to life. A miniature puppet in the show serves as a whimsical interpretation of the dancer, possibly representing an inner child or a doll. Mah noted that this approach introduces different mediums to audiences who may not expect to see them combined. The goal is to strengthen the community through interdisciplinary appreciation.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The artists have previously performed Music as Puppetry at various events, including the Folk Festival and several puppetry festivals. They prefer hosting the show in intimate venues to allow the audience to view the intricate details up close. Mah emphasized the importance of these smaller spaces compared to large stages where performers become a speck. They also prioritize hosting talk-back sessions where attendees can ask questions about the work and its creation.

Mah expressed that she found learning to play the violin enjoyable, despite acknowledging her skill level is not high. Watson considers this one of his most artistically satisfying collaborations. Both artists expressed a desire to continue working together after this production concludes. They recommend the show to anyone interested in witnessing a performance that defies prior imagination.

The upcoming performance at St. Stephen's Anglican Church offers a rare opportunity for Calgary residents to experience this original fusion of art forms. The event underscores the vibrant creative landscape of the city. It highlights how interdisciplinary approaches can create unique and memorable experiences for diverse audiences.