James Mullinger and son River co-author children's book Willow Finds Her Wag

New Brunswick comedian James Mullinger and his 12-year-old son River have co-authored a children's book about their rescue dog Willow, while River opens his father's standup shows.

New Brunswick comedian James Mullinger and his 12-year-old son River have co-authored a new children's book about their rescue dog Willow. The book is titled Willow Finds Her Wag! and is published by Pottersfield Press with illustrations by Doug Graham.

Real Life Story Inspires Childrens Book

According to CTV Atlantic, the story is based on the family's real dog, who became a Mullinger about four years ago. River noticed how shy Willow was at first and how she slowly grew more confident around other dogs at the local park. She was very shy when she came here, but she started to get more energetic and make new friends, River said.

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He added that Willow probably found the experience scary because she was in a completely new environment. River felt other children could relate to that feeling, so he brought the idea to his father. James Mullinger is the author of the 2022 bestselling memoir Brit Happens: Or The Canadian Dream, and he helped shape the project.

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He was able to give me a lot of key points and ideas for writing, the name of the book, and how to really shape the book, River said. The book gives the family dog a starring role, something James said could not be topped. She never tires of giving us good material, James said.

Universal Theme Of Belonging Drives Story

He added that the book's universal theme of wanting to belong was something he could relate to when he moved to Canada more than a decade ago. I thought maybe we could make a book about a cute little dog trying to make new friends in a new place, and being welcomed, just as we were into this community, he said. The family's older son, Hunter, has also opened for his father's comedy shows.

River has now stepped out of his comfort zone to follow in his older brother's footsteps by opening for standup shows headlined by his father. He said he is always nervous at the start, but hearing the first laugh usually helps him calm down. His father said River's set, a roast of his upcoming set, often earns more laughs than his own.

River Mullinger Pursues Law And Kayaking Goals

It is an amazing thing to be standing in the wings, seeing 800 people laughing at jokes about the thing I am about to do, James said. I could not be more proud, it is just the most amazing feeling, he added. River's ultimate career goal is to become a lawyer, and he is also an avid kayaker with his eyes on the 2029 Canada Games.

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He is working on plans to release more books starring Willow in the new year. James Mullinger has several tour dates across the country to end the year, including Maritime performances on Nov. 6 in Fox River, N.S. , Nov. 7 in Chester, N.S. , Dec. 15 in Hampton, N.B.

, and Dec. 17 in Saint John. Mullinger will also release his third book, Attention Please! How I Made Friends with My ADHD Brain, next April. The newest details come from a CTV Atlantic report published Nov. 1, 2026, at 8:54 a.m. EST.