Former cabinet minister James Moore is pressing Prime Minister Mark Carney and his team with urgent questions about a possible U.S. tariff deal, as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says an agreement could be close. The questions cover tariff rates, CUSMA, congressional leverage and whether Donald Trump's signature can be trusted.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says a deal between the United States and Canada could be close. His comment, reported by CTV's Michael Serapio, comes as growing chatter suggests an announcement of some form of a new trade or tariff deal with the Trump administration may be coming.

James Moore, a former federal cabinet minister under prime minister Stephen Harper and a contributing columnist for CTVNews.ca, says negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. has always been a high-stakes chess match. He does not envy the task resting on the shoulders of Prime Minister Mark Carney and his core team. That team includes Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Ambassador Mark Wiseman, Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette, and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia.

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Tariffs Struggle Canadian Economy Sovereignty

Moore says few issues in Canadian history have put economics, national pride, sovereignty, pragmatism, security and law in such violent conflict that an ideal outcome is effectively impossible. Canada's economy and key sectors are struggling with Section 232 tariffs on autos, aluminum, steel and lumber, plus Section 338 tariffs on other sectors. Canada United States Mexico Agreement re-negotiations are on the horizon, triggering uncertainty about jobs and investment decisions at a time when Canada can least afford it.

Moore says the remaining two years of the tariff-loving Trump administration are growing more erratic and unhinged by the day on nearly every front. About 90 per cent of U.S. imports from Canada have stayed tariff-free, largely thanks to CUSMA. Moore is filled with questions about what a new deal would mean. What is the actual tariff rate, sector by sector, and how does it compare with what Canada faced before 2025?

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Will the full text be published before Canada is bound by it? Have affected industries been consulted so they can assess what new rates would mean and whether they will cause comfort and stability for their business decisions in the coming year? Will Parliament have a chance to vote on this? Does the deal put the tariff-free status of most Canadian goods at risk by validating tariffs onto goods that were exempt?

Trump Tariff Threats Deal Enforceability Questions

Moore asks whether consented-to tariffs would be circumscribed and not expanded by definitional interpretation later. After years of saying tariffs between allies are unacceptable, why is accepting a new permanent minimum tariff now a win? He asks for one thing the United States is giving up in this deal that it cannot take back tomorrow if Donald Trump has a tantrum. Trump has broken deals before, including his own CUSMA.

What in this agreement stops a new tariff threat next week or month, or anytime between now and the end of his term? Why should Canadians believe him if he says he will not? Why does Carney believe him? Is there a snapback, a dispute mechanism, anything enforceable to point to?

Moore asks what happens when forest fire smoke next summer agitates Trump, or if he grows tired of Canada for any reason, or if Peter Navarro or Stephen Miller convince him with lies that Canada has been treating America unfairly and needs to be hit with a new tariff. Why should Canadians think he will not do so?

US Congress Tariff Opposition Momentum Canada

America has just elected a new Congress led by members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate who campaigned against Trump's tariffs. Moore asks why Canada would not wait for the new Congress to be sworn into office before making any deal with a White House whose trade and tariff policy was so firmly rebuked by American voters.

Opposition to tariffs on Canada is a more popular political stance than almost any other contemporary policy question being debated, Moore writes. Tariffs are massively unpopular in the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, with independent voters, with farmers and with the business community. Momentum is clearly on the side of Canada and against Trump's failed tariff policies. Why would Canada accept Trump's tariffs now?

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House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become Speaker in January, celebrated the House vote in February to detonate the Trump tariffs on Canada. Since the midterms he has put restoring Congress's authority over tariffs on his 100-day agenda. Moore asks why Canada would slow momentum towards this pro-trade and anti-tariff agenda. Should Jeffries go tools-down now if Canada is going to accept a minimum tariff threshold for certain Canadian exports to the United States?

Why should Democrats fight? It is said that Democrats lack a veto-proof majority, so Trump could veto any repeal effort. Moore argues a Congress that can pass a repeal with bipartisan votes changes the leverage at the table. Such a vote would have the long-term benefit of stigmatizing the Trump tariff policy for the coming primaries in both the Republican and Democratic Parties.

Moore says it could drive bipartisan momentum toward long-term trade and tariff reconciliation between Canada and the United States. So let it happen, he writes. Unleash the debate and have confidence that the massive weight of economics and public opinion opposition to tariffs will win the day. Why sign before we have seen it play out?

Senate Wyden Tariff Targets Carney Pencil Warning

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the incoming chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has signaled the Canadian tariffs will be an early target when he takes the gavel. Moore asks whether Wyden should now not do that, given Canada is accepting the premise that some Trump tariffs are okay. In August Carney said America's signature is written in pencil.

Canadians agreed and believed him. Moore asks why Canadians should believe that Donald Trump's signature is now written in ink. None of these questions is meant to diminish how hard this file is, or the effort of Carney, LeBlanc, Wiseman, Charette, Sabia and their team, who have carried an impossible burden with skill and patriotism.

But a deal that writes tariffs into the relationship between two of the closest allies in the world is a decision that will outlast this administration. Canadians deserve to have these questions answered before it is too late.