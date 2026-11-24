U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says a trade deal between the U.S. and Canada could be close as questions mount over the terms of any agreement. Former cabinet minister James Moore is raising questions about what a tariff deal would mean for Canada.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says a trade deal between the United States and Canada could be close, according to CTV News reporting on Nov. 24, 2026.

The signal of a possible imminent agreement comes as Canada faces Section 232 tariffs on autos, aluminum, steel and lumber, along with Section 338 tariffs on other sectors. Former federal cabinet minister James Moore, a contributing columnist for CTVNews.ca, is raising a series of questions about any coming tariff deal. He asks about the actual tariff rate sector by sector and how it compares with what Canada faced before 2025.

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He also asks whether the full text of any agreement will be published before Canada is bound by it. Moore notes that negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. has always been a high-stakes chess match. He says he does not envy the task resting on Prime Minister Mark Carney and his core team, including Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Ambassador Mark Wiseman, Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette, and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia.

Moore says few issues in Canadian history have put economics, national pride, sovereignty, pragmatism, security and law in such violent conflict. He says landing an ideal outcome is effectively impossible, and finding a credible pathway is fraught with complications. Our chosen decision makers have to lead and make tough calls over the remaining two years of the tariff-loving Trump administration, which he describes as growing more erratic.

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He notes that CUSMA re-negotiations are on the horizon, triggering uncertainty about jobs and investment decisions, at a time when Canada can afford it least. With growing chatter of a coming trade or tariff deal, Moore is filled with questions. He asks whether affected industries have been consulted so they can assess what new rates would mean for business decisions in the coming year. He also asks whether Parliament will have a chance to vote on the deal.

CUSMA Exemptions And Tariff Risks

Moore notes that about 90% of U.S. imports from Canada have stayed tariff-free, largely thanks to CUSMA. He asks whether this deal puts that at risk by validating tariffs onto goods that were exempt. He also asks whether new tariffs would be circumscribed and not expanded by definitional interpretation later. After years of saying tariffs between allies are unacceptable, he asks why accepting a new permanent minimum tariff is now a win.

Moore asks for one thing the United States is giving up in this deal that it cannot take back tomorrow if Donald Trump has a tantrum. He says Trump has broken deals before, including his own CUSMA. He asks what in this agreement stops a new tariff threat next week or month, or anytime between now and the end of his term.

He asks why Canadians should believe Trump if he says he will not impose new tariffs, and why the prime minister would believe him. He asks whether there is a snapback, a dispute mechanism, or anything enforceable to point to. Moore also points to the new Congress, led by members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate who campaigned against Trump's tariffs.

Congressional Opposition And Public Sentiment

He asks why Canada would not wait for the new Congress to be sworn in before making any deal with a White House whose trade and tariff policy was rebuked by American voters. He says opposition to tariffs on Canada is more popular than almost any other contemporary policy question. He says tariffs are massively unpopular in the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, with independent voters, with farmers, and with the business community.

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He says momentum is clearly on the side of Canada and against Trump's failed tariff policies. He asks why Canada would accept Trump's tariffs now. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become Speaker in January, celebrated the House vote in February to detonate the Trump tariffs on Canada. Since the midterms, Jeffries has put restoring Congress's authority over tariffs on his 100-day agenda.

Moore asks why Canada would slow momentum toward this pro-trade and anti-tariff agenda. He asks why Democrats should fight if Canada is going to accept a minimum tariff threshold for certain exports. Moore acknowledges that Democrats lack a veto-proof majority, so Trump could veto any repeal effort. But he says a Congress that can pass a repeal with bipartisan votes changes the leverage at the table.

Democratic Strategy And Bipartisan Momentum

He says it would stigmatize the Trump tariff policy for coming primaries in both parties and could drive bipartisan momentum toward long-term trade and tariff reconciliation between Canada and the United States. He says: let it happen, unleash the debate, and have confidence that the massive weight of economics and public opinion opposition to tariffs will win the day. Moore notes that Oregon Sen.

Ron Wyden, the incoming chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has signaled the Canadian tariffs will be an early target when he takes the gavel. Moore asks whether Wyden should now not do that, given Canada may be accepting the premise that some Trump tariffs are okay. Moore recalls that in August, Carney said America's signature is written in pencil.

Canadians agreed and believed him, Moore writes, asking why Canadians should believe that Donald Trump's signature is now written in ink. Moore says none of these questions is meant to diminish how hard this file is, or the effort of Prime Minister Carney, Minister LeBlanc, Ambassador Wiseman, Janice Charette, Michael Sabia and their team, who have carried an impossible burden with skill and patriotism.

But he says a deal that writes tariffs into the relationship between two of the closest allies in the world is a decision that will outlast this administration, and Canadians deserve to have these questions answered before it is too late.