Former England international James Milner has announced his retirement after a 24-year Premier League career. He has won three Premier League titles and helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019. Milner made his England debut in 2009 and ended his international career with 61 caps. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Former England international James Milner has announced his retirement after a 24-year Premier League career. He started his career with Leeds and went on to win three Premier League titles - two with Manchester City and one with Liverpool - and also helped the Reds win the Champions League in 2019.

Milner made his England debut while with Aston Villa in 2009 and ended his international career with 61 caps. He has been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing his country at two European Championships and two World Cups. More than anything, it's the people and friendships he's made throughout the game that he'll cherish forever.

Milner made his Leeds debut at 16 in November 2002 and at the time was the second-youngest player to play in the Premier League. The following month he became the youngest player to score in the Premier League and is now third on that list, behind Max Dowman and James Vaughan.

Milner missed most of the 2024-25 season through injury but played 22 games in all competitions in 2025-26, making his 654th and final Premier League appearance during Brighton's last game of the season. From making his debut for Leeds United, who he supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, he could never have dreamed of the journey he's been on, right through to not being able to lift his foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.

He has been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing his country at two European Championships and two World Cups. Milner's career has been marked by numerous achievements and accolades, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Premier League history. His dedication, hard work, and passion for the game have inspired countless fans and players alike.

Milner's legacy will continue to be celebrated for years to come, and his contributions to the Premier League will never be forgotten. He has been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing his country at two European Championships and two World Cups. More than anything, it's the people and friendships he's made throughout the game that he'll cherish forever.

Milner's career has been a testament to his perseverance and determination, and he will always be remembered as a true legend of the Premier League





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