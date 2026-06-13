James Harden Arrested for Carrying Unlawful Weapon

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Houston, Texas, on Saturday for carrying an unlawful weapon. Harden was charged with 'UNL CARRYING WEAPON - GUN IN MV' and was held on a $100 bond, which was posted on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Houston, Texas, on Saturday for carrying an unlawful weapon, according to the Harris County District Clerk's Office.

Harden was charged with 'UNL CARRYING WEAPON - GUN IN MV', which means that he was unlawfully carrying an unlawful weapon in a motor vehicle. The charge is a misdemeanor and relates to the handgun not being properly holstered. Harden was arrested at 3:41 a.m. local time on Saturday morning and was held on a $100 bond, which was posted on Saturday. He is no longer in police custody.

The next setting in this case will be held on June 22, meaning a decision on further steps in this case will be considered then. Harden joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, with Cleveland acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. Harden has been in the NBA since 2009 and was drafted with the third overall pick in that year's draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over his 15-year career, the guard has moved all over the league, with stops in Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia before joining the Clippers and then the Cavs. In 26 regular season games with Cleveland last year, Harden averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game





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