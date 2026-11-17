The coroner's inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, a Black man shot by Peel regional police in Mississauga, Ont., is on hold for a day as counsel deal with proposed new material. Presiding coroner Bonnie Goldberg expects proceedings to resume Wednesday.

The coroner's inquest into the death of a Black man shot by police in Mississauga, Ont. , nearly seven years ago is on hold for a day.

Bonnie Goldberg, who is presiding over the inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, announced an adjournment Tuesday morning, saying counsel were dealing with the proposed submission of new material not previously provided to the inquest. Goldberg says she is working to determine a path forward to address the new material in a way that is fair to all parties. She expects the proceedings to resume Wednesday.

Also read Inquest into death of Mississauga man shot by police in 2020 hears from Peel constable

Inquest Into Death Of Jamal Francique

Francique, 28, was shot by a Peel regional police officer during an attempted arrest on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020, and died in hospital days later. The inquest has heard police had been observing him for days after receiving a tip that he had a gun and was dealing drugs, but their surveillance didn't uncover any corroborating information.

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Officers then decided to arrest Francique for allegedly breaching one of the conditions of his bail, and staged an operation involving plainclothes officers and unmarked cars. Police were trying to contain Francique's car when an officer on foot fired his gun four times, and one of the bullets hit Francique in the head, jurors heard.

The car then crashed into the pillar of a garage, and officers did not approach the vehicle until the force's tactical unit arrived about 20 minutes later, the inquest heard. On Monday, a constable who was part of the force's tactical unit at the time testified he was concerned about the risk of an ambush as he approached the car, which had heavily tinted windows. Const.

Tactical Unit Officer Describes Response

Marc Charlebois said that once he broke the back passenger window, he could hear Francique struggling to breathe, but couldn't see a wound from that angle. It was only after he broke the back driver's side window that he realized Francique had a gunshot wound to the head and that they were dealing with a medical emergency, he said.

The officer said that when he went to undo what he thought was Francique's seatbelt, he found a satchel, and the weight of the bag made him believe there was a gun inside, though he didn't open it to look. Later, after Francique was placed in an ambulance, Charlebois returned to the satchel and found a gun inside, he testified. Charlebois is expected to undergo more cross-examination when the inquest resumes.

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The image accompanying coverage shows Ann Marie White, the mother of Jamal Francique, at centre, posing for a photograph among her family and friends during a community barbecue honouring the lives of D'Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique, two Black men who were killed by police in 2020, among others, in Brampton, Ont. , on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The photograph was taken by Tijana Martin of The Canadian Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026. Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press