Jamahal Hill Announces Move to Heavyweight Division

Jamahal Hill has officially announced his move to the UFC heavyweight division, aiming to become a double champion. The former light heavyweight titleholder last fought in June 2025 and hopes to return by late 2026.

Jamahal Hill , known in the UFC as Sweet Dreams, has officially announced his move to the heavyweight division. The 35-year-old former light heavyweight champion shared the news on his YouTube channel, stating that he has been working on gaining the necessary weight and muscle for several months.

Hill believes that winning the heavyweight title would be a greater achievement than reclaiming the light heavyweight belt, and he likes the idea of becoming a double champion. He has not competed since June 2025, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to an opponent that left him sidelined for recovery. This announcement comes after a period of speculation about his future in the sport. Hills career has been marked by both success and setbacks.

He won the light heavyweight title at UFC 283 in January 2023 by defeating Glover Teixeira, but was forced to vacate the belt after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game. He returned for a title shot at UFC 300, where he fell to then-champion Jiri Prochazka in a closely contested fight. The loss, combined with the injury history, prompted Hill to consider a change in weight class.

Moving up to heavyweight allows him to avoid the grueling weight cut and potentially face some of the biggest names in the division, such as current champion Jon Jones or interim champion Tom Aspinall. Hill mentioned that he sees a bright future in the heavyweight division and is excited about the new challenges ahead. Looking ahead, Hill hopes to return to the Octagon by the end of 2026, ideally at a major event like Madison Square Garden.

I would really like to fight on the MSG card, Hill said. If not, maybe headline one of the cards toward the end of the year or something like that. Thats the plan, to come back in 2026 at the latest. If we cant figure nothing out with that, beginning of the year, first quarter, right at the beginning for sure.

The heavyweight division is currently stacked with talent, and a successful debut could quickly propel Hill into title contention. Fans will be eager to see how Sweet Dreams adapts to the heavier weight class and whether he can fulfill his goal of becoming a two-division champion





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