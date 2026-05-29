Jalen Williams Returns for Thunder in Game 6 Against Spurs, McCain Steps Up in Mitchell Absence

Jalen Williams returned to the Oklahoma City Thunder lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Isaiah Mitchell remained sidelined with a calf strain, opening the door for Jared McCain to continue his strong postseason play.

The Oklahoma City Thunder received a significant boost as forward Jalen Williams returned to the lineup for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams had missed the previous two games of the series due to a lingering left hamstring injury that first flared up in Game 2. He was listed as questionable on the injury report leading up to game time and initially did not participate in the pregame layup line, but he joined his teammates with five minutes remaining on the clock, signaling his readiness to play.

The fourth-year forward had been a key contributor for the Thunder throughout the postseason, averaging 17.7 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the four playoff games prior to his re-injury. His return was crucial for Oklahoma City, which faced a 3-2 series deficit and needed all available weapons to extend the series and force a Game 7. Williams hamstring issues have been a recurring theme during the Thunder playoff run.

He originally missed six consecutive playoff games, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, before returning for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. However, he aggravated the injury in Game 2 and was sidelined for Games 3, 4, and 5. His absence forced the Thunder to rely on other players to fill the scoring void.

During the regular season, Williams was Oklahoma City second-leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game, tied with Chet Holmgren, along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. His 3-point shooting percentage of 30% was respectable, but his overall offensive versatility and defensive presence were sorely missed. In his prior postseason appearances, he shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, demonstrating his ability to stretch the floor.

While Williams returned, the Thunder remained without guard Isaiah Mitchell, who was sidelined with a calf strain that kept him out of Games 4 and 5. Mitchell was officially ruled out for Game 6, and his status for a potential Game 7 or the NBA Finals remained uncertain. His absence opened the door for rookie Jared McCain, who started in Mitchell place in Game 5 and delivered an impressive performance, scoring 20 points, his second-highest total of the postseason.

McCain also scored 20 or more points against the Spurs earlier in the series, showcasing his ability to step up in high-pressure situations. The Thunder will need continued contributions from McCain and other role players to overcome the Spurs veteran experience and defensive schemes. The Western Conference Finals have been a hard-fought battle, with the Spurs holding a narrow lead in the series. Oklahoma City young core, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has shown resilience throughout the playoffs.

The return of Williams adds another dynamic dimension to the Thunder offense, allowing them to spread the floor and create mismatches. However, the Spurs defense, anchored by their frontcourt, will look to contain Williams and force him into difficult shots. The Thunder ability to integrate Williams back into the rotation smoothly will be critical. Coach Mark Daigneault will likely monitor Williams minutes to prevent further aggravation of the hamstring, meaning other players must continue to produce.

Game 6 represented a must-win scenario for the Thunder, as a loss would end their season. With Williams back in the lineup, the team hoped to replicate the energy and execution that carried them through previous rounds. The outcome of this game could have implications beyond the series, as a victory would force a winner-take-all Game 7 in San Antonio.

For Williams, returning to form quickly is paramount, not only for the team immediate success but also for his personal confidence heading into the offseason. The Thunder long-term future looks bright, but for now, all focus remains on extending the series and chasing an NBA championship





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