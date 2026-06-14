Jalen Brunson Scores 45 as Knicks Capture First NBA Title in 53 Years

The New York Knicks are NBA champions after Jalen Brunson's heroic 45-point performance, including 13 straight in the fourth quarter, sealed a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. Brunson set a new Finals franchise record and fueled multiple comebacks throughout the series, culminating in the team's first championship in over five decades.

Jalen Brunson delivered a legendary performance, scoring 45 points with 13 consecutive in the fourth quarter, to lift the New York Knicks to a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The win secured the championship for the Knicks, their first in 53 years, capping a series where they rallied from double-digit deficits in all four of their wins. Brunson set a new Knicks Finals record, surpassing Willis Reed's previous mark. Supported by fellow Villanova alumni Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, who contributed 27 combined points, the Knicks completed a historic run.

Despite a sluggish start in the clinching game, shooting just 31.8 percent in the first half-the lowest in a Finals half in the play-by-play era-and trailing by as many as 16, New York mounted yet another comeback. This followed their Game 4 triumph, where they overcame a 29-point deficit, the largest in Finals history, on OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in.

The Knicks went 4-0 in closeout games this postseason, all on the road, with thousands of fans making the trip to Texas. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, while Dylan Harper led with 25. Brunson, a two-time NCAA champion at Villanova, mirrored his college success in Texas, now a city where he also won a national title.

The victory marks a new era for a Knicks franchise that had waited over half a century for another title





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