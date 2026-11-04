Jake Paul Vows to Retire if He Loses to Cedric Doumbe on Christmas Eve in Dubai

Jake Paul has promised to retire from boxing if he loses to former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on Christmas Eve in Dubai. Paul made the pledge in a video posted on his YouTube channel, and the fight comes a little over a year after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw.

Jake Paul has vowed to retire from boxing if he loses to former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe in their eight-round cruiserweight bout on Christmas Eve in Dubai.

The pledge was made in a video posted this week on Paul's YouTube channel. In the video, Paul said that if Doumbe wins, he will hang up the gloves and call it a day. He added that if he loses, the man who calls himself The Best would have been beaten by a YouTuber with a titanium jaw. Paul also directly challenged Doumbe, promising to knock him out, embarrass him and defeat him on Christmas Eve.

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Paul Vows Retirement If Defeated By Doumbe

He said the fight would not go the distance and that someone would be put to sleep in the Middle East, adding that it would not be Santa. The bout comes a little over a year after Paul suffered a broken jaw in a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion. Joshua broke Paul's jaw in two places, and Paul required multiple surgeries to repair it.

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Paul, who now has a record of 12-2 with 7 knockouts, described the aftermath of that fight in candid terms. He said that after the Joshua bout, part of him considered quitting and never boxing again, and that he had two titanium plates in his mouth and could not eat for weeks. Paul said he spent many nights lying in bed asking himself whether he still wanted to continue boxing.

He said that, in the end, the answer was clearly yes, and that he was not going to back down from the challenge. Paul's professional career began in 2020, and he has since become one of boxing's biggest draws. His victory over Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in November 2024 drew 125 million viewers globally, according to MVP. Doumbe, 34, boasts a kickboxing record of 75-7-1 with 45 knockouts.

Doumbe Boxing Record And Christmas Eve Stakes

He is 6-1 in mixed martial arts, but his only professional boxing appearance came in April 2015, when he beat fellow Frenchman Mohamed Fodil. The Christmas Eve matchup in Dubai will test Paul's stated commitment to the sport, with his career now riding on the result if his pledge is taken at face value. Fans and observers are expected to watch closely as the cruiserweight bout approaches.