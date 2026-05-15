Jake Paul Opens Door for Crossover Fight with PFL, Rousey vs. Carano Offers Possibilities

Both women have discussed collaborating with MVP to create opportunities for more fighters and are interested in representing the companies.

Both women have openly talked about their optimism to open new doors in the sport, working with MVP to create another place for fighters to get the most out of their careers.

Similarly, Paul has shown that he is open to new opportunities and challenges with his promotion, searching for ways to elevate the sport between multiple companies. During an appearance on Smash Cast Media, Paul talked about the future of MVP, going as far as to say he'd be open to co-promoting with the PFL.

Top coach suggests Alexandre Pantoja healed, ready for negotiation Carmouche, who is coming off a 2025 year in which she won the PFL women’s flyweight tournament, is quite interested in a crossover fight. When asked about Paul’s comments on working with the league, Carmouche praised Paul but also said it’s very appealing to represent the brand





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MMA Cross-Promotion PFL MVP Rousey Carano Carmouche Paul Alexandre Pantoja

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