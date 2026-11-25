Jaiwin Kirubananthan receives six years six months for the fatal crash that killed Andrew Cristillo. The case triggered new Ontario laws imposing stricter penalties for dangerous driving.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for a head-on collision that resulted in the death of Andrew Cristillo. The sentencing concludes a legal case that had significant repercussions for traffic legislation across the province.

The Newmarket, Ontario, court delivered the verdict after Kirubananthan pleaded guilty to five distinct charges related to the August 2025 incident. These charges included dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of the crash.

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The Fatal Crash And Immediate Aftermath

The collision occurred in Whitchurch-Stouffville, a location situated approximately 50 kilometres north of Toronto. The impact was severe, claiming the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, who was a father of three children.

Other family members suffered serious injuries in the same accident. Andrew Cristillo's wife and his three daughters were all injured during the crash. The physical and emotional toll on the surviving family members was detailed in victim impact statements presented to the court last month.

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Kirubananthan's Criminal Record

At the time the fatal crash occurred, Jaiwin Kirubananthan was only 18 years old. He has a prior record of dangerous driving offenses that predates the incident involving Andrew Cristillo.

Police alleged that in January 2025, Kirubananthan struck an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. That vehicle was transporting Premier Doug Ford at the time along Highway 401. This previous charge was separate from the five charges he recently pleaded guilty to regarding the August 2025 event.

New Legislation Named After Victim

The tragedy involving Andrew Cristillo prompted the Ontario government to introduce tougher penalties for dangerous driving. The legislation is officially named after Cristillo to honor his memory and improve road safety standards.

Under the new law, individuals convicted of dangerous driving causing death face indefinite licence suspensions. The government also granted police the authority to immediately suspend a driver's licence for 90 days if there is suspicion of dangerous driving.

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Furthermore, the new powers allow law enforcement to impound a driver's vehicle immediately upon such suspicion. These measures represent a significant shift in how the province handles severe traffic violations and fatalities.

Additional Penalties And Future Ban

Beyond the six-year prison term, Jaiwin Kirubananthan faces severe restrictions on his ability to operate a vehicle. He will be banned from driving for 12 years following his release from custody.

He is also required to provide a DNA sample to police as part of the sentencing conditions. The Canadian Press published the initial report regarding this sentencing on November 25, 2026, marking the official conclusion of the judicial process for this specific case.