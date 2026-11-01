Jacobs Denies Abuse Allegations Amid NFL Investigation

Jacobs denies three new domestic abuse allegations, citing lack of police investigation. The NFL is reviewing the claims as part of its open personal conduct investigation.

Attorneys for the Green Bay Packers running back issued a formal statement on Sunday afternoon categorically denying three additional allegations of domestic abuse. The legal team asserted that their client possesses a substantial body of tangible evidence to refute these claims. They argued that the accounts were outdated, constituted hearsay, and could be easily disproven. Furthermore, they criticized the police department for releasing these unverified claims to the media without conducting any preliminary investigation.

Jacobs Legal Team Refutes Claims

The defense characterized the situation as a character assassination campaign that unfairly threatens his professional career. They stated that their client is responding to these allegations in detail due to the severity of the accusations. The attorneys emphasized that the police released the files without determining whether the accounts were accurate. They noted that the reports were contradicted by existing evidence, yet no further investigative steps were taken by law enforcement authorities.

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Police Files Contain Multiple Accounts

Recently disclosed files from the Hobart and Lawrence Police Department revealed serious accusations from three different women. One woman alleged that in 2022, Jacobs slapped her in the face and took her cellphone as she attempted to leave his home. She reportedly told investigators that he grabbed her by the hair, pinned her to a bed, and threw her onto the floor. She also claimed he spit on her and grabbed her by the throat during this incident.

That same woman stated that the two remained friends after the event and initially chose not to report the incident to police. However, she later reported the matter to the league, which reviewed the case and determined that no disciplinary action was warranted. Her attorney highlighted that the police department only conducted phone interviews years after the fact. They argued that no additional investigation was performed, resulting in an acknowledgement that Jacobs did nothing wrong.

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Second Woman Describes Physical Altercation

A second woman provided a detailed account of an incident in 2021 involving physical aggression. She claimed that Jacobs grabbed her arm, pushed her against a wall, and threw her personal items outside the home. She reported suffering swelling near her rib area and bruising on her arms as a result of the confrontation. She contacted police shortly after the incident but stated that officers did not investigate it as a domestic dispute.

The reason for this classification was that the two parties were not in a romantic relationship at the time. In response, Jacobs' attorneys stated that he contacted Las Vegas police to report the woman for misconduct. They argued that her claims were effectively undermined in the subsequent police report. The legal team maintained that the allegations were unsupported and that no action was taken by law enforcement regarding these stale claims.

Third Allegation Involves Travel Dispute

A third woman alleged that Jacobs flew her to his home in 2022, leading to an altercation. She claimed he grabbed her by the head, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took her phone after it fell to the floor. She reported sustaining bruising on her arm and scratches on her chest during the incident. She explained that she did not report the matter at the time due to fears of deportation from the United States.

Jacobs' legal team denied that any physical altercation occurred with this third woman. They stated that another person was present in the house during part of her stay. They also noted that she left the following evening on her own accord. The attorneys reiterated that the police file contained only uncorroborated reports and that their client was not given an opportunity to present evidence. They emphasized that the police took no action because the allegations were unsupported and stale.

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NFL Reviews Open Investigation

Regardless of whether Jacobs faces new criminal charges based on these allegations, the National Football League retains the authority to suspend him. This power exists under the league's personal conduct policy, which covers behavior that may not meet criminal standards. The league issued a statement confirming that it is currently reviewing these new allegations. An internal investigation remains open and is examining the validity of the claims.

Jacobs recently returned to play for the Packers during their Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. Prior to that game, he had performed well in their victory over the Carolina Panthers on a Thursday night. In that game, he accumulated thirty-nine rushing yards and scored one touchdown on twenty-one carries. The team continues to support him while the league conducts its thorough review of the ongoing situation.