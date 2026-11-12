Jacob Misiorowski Wins 2026 NL Cy Young Unanimously

Jacob Misiorowski secures the 2026 National League Cy Young Award with a unanimous vote, joining Paul Skenes and other historic winners in MLB history.

Jacob Misiorowski has captured the 2026 National League Cy Young Award in a historic unanimous decision. The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher received first-place votes from all 30 Baseball Writers Association of America members. This recognition caps a dominant season where Misiorowski also contributed to the team winning the 2026 World Series title.

Unanimous Cy Young Voting Results

Misiorowski stands as the second consecutive pitcher to win the award unanimously, following Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025. The New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler also won the American League Cy Young Award unanimously, defeating Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians. This marks only the third time in award history that both leagues have handed out unanimous victories. The previous instances occurred in 2022 with Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara, and in 1968 with Bob Gibson and Denny McLain. Sánchez finished second in the National League balloting with 17 second-place votes. Sale received 11 second-place votes while Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers captured the remaining two votes.

Also read Yankees’ Schlittler, Brewers’ Misiorowski win unanimous Cy Young Awards

Record-Breaking Pitching Velocity and Stats

Misiorowski led the league with a 1.80 earned run average across 174 and two-thirds innings. He also topped the National League in strikeouts with 252 and maintained a .802 walks plus hits per inning pitched ratio. His fielding independent pitching number was 2.17 and he held batters to a .157 batting average against. These statistics were achieved before he posted a 1.89 earned run average across four starts during the Milwaukee Brewers World Series run. Those postseason performances did not factor into the award voting since ballots are cast at the end of the regular season. Misiorowski broke the record for the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher on May 8. He threw a fastball at 103.6 mph, surpassing the previous record of 103.2 mph set by Jordan Hicks in 2022.

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Historic Significance and League Dominance

Only two pitches in Major League Baseball history have been tracked as faster, both thrown by Aroldis Chapman as a reliever. Misiorowski combines his elite velocity with a 6-foot-7 frame and a low arm angle that provides elite extension to the plate. This mechanics profile gives batters even less time to react to his high-spin rate pitches. His performance led the Milwaukee Brewers to a franchise-record 103 wins. The team departed the list of franchises that have never won a World Series. Misiorowski is the fourth Milwaukee pitcher to win the award, joining Corbin Burnes in 2021, Pete Vuckovich in 1982, and Rollie Fingers in 1981. Vuckovich and Fingers won the American League version of the honor during their careers.

Future Outlook and Health Considerations

The 2026 National League Cy Young race appeared competitive during the first half of the season. However, it became a one-man race by the All-Star break provided Misiorowski maintained his health. He stayed healthy and ultimately started the final game of the MLB postseason. Questions remain regarding his durability given the high velocity he generates. The history of flame-throwing starting pitchers suggests potential risks for his future health. Nevertheless, his achievements in his second major league season are considered special and historically significant for the sport.