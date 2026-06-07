Jacob Misiorowski's Record Fastball Propels Brewers Past Rockies 7-1

Jacob Misiorowski threw the fastest pitch ever recorded by a major league starter (103.7 mph) as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1, supported by five solo homers including two from Brice Turang.

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Saturday night, powered by a record-setting pitching performance and five solo home run s. Starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski delivered a historic outing, throwing the fastest pitch ever recorded by a major league starter since tracking began in 2008-a 103.7 mph fastball in the third inning.

Misiorowski, who improved to 7-2 on the season, allowed only an unearned run on four hits and struck out eight batters over seven innings, lowering his ERA to an impressive 1.50. His performance continued a remarkable stretch that began in May, where he went 5-0 with a minuscule 0.23 ERA in six starts.

The right-hander showcased his stamina and composure, working out of a critical bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning by striking out Jake McCarthy and Sterlin Thompson looking, ending the threat with a runner on third. Despite a scare in the second when a grounder by Troy Johnston struck his calf, Misiorowski stayed in the game after a quick check by the athletic trainer.

He also hit Tyler Freeman in the helmet with a 98 mph cutter in the sixth; Freeman left the game but walked off under his own power. Milwaukee's offense provided ample support, with Brice Turang leading the charge by hitting two of the team's five solo home runs. Turang opened the scoring with a first-inning homer against Zach Agnos (0-1) and added another in the eighth.

Blake Hamilton contributed a homer in the second-one of his four hits, tying a career high-while Jesús Contreras belted a solo shot during a three-run seventh. Jake Bauers, who also drew four walks, homered one batter after Turang's eighth-inning blast, extending the lead. The Rockies' only run came in the fifth, aided by a defensive lapse by the Brewers.

In the upcoming series finale, Milwaukee will send rookie left-hander Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.87 ERA) to the mound for his first career start against Colorado, who will counter with veteran lefty Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.06)





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