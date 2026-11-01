Jack Della Maddalena Wins UFC Vegas 123 Main Event

Jack Della Maddalena defeats Renato Moicano by TKO at UFC Vegas 123, extending his winning streak in the UFC lightweight division with a dominant performance.

Jack Della Maddalena secured a decisive victory over Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday night. The match took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Della Maddalena showcased his striking prowess to defeat the seasoned Brazilian fighter. The result extends Della Maddalena's impressive run of success within the organization's lightweight ranks.

Della Maddalena Dominates Moicano In Second Round

Renato Moicano, a longtime UFC veteran and former lightweight title challenger, found himself in a precarious position late in the second round. He had the twenty-six-year-old Australian in a difficult situation, working with Della Maddalena's back on the ground while locking in a body triangle. However, as the action slowed, referee Marc Goddard decided to stand the fighters back up. This decision served as a critical turning point, effectively acting as a get out of jail free card for Della Maddalena, who took full advantage of the restart.

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The six-foot-three Della Maddalena landed a thunderous knee in the ensuing moments that visibly hurt Moicano. This strike nearly finished the fight in the closing sequences of the second round, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion. Della Maddalena did not need much time in the third round to complete the job. After landing another precise knee, he utilized vicious ground and pound, including massive elbows to Moicano's temple, to put the Brazilian away securely.

Post Fight Reactions And Training Camp Insights

When asked if he was surprised that the referee restarted them to standing in that crucial second round, Della Maddalena stated he was not surprised. He explained that he was ready for the opportunity at any moment. The Australian then saw a replay of his work on the big screen and was distracted by the knee that hurt Moicano. He remarked on the cleanliness of the cross, noting that it felt like they had specifically prepared for that exact scenario. He praised City Kickboxing as the best gym in the world for their preparation.

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With the victory, Della Maddalena, whose record is now twelve wins and one loss, has won six straight fights in the UFC's lightweight division. This streak dates back to a mid-twenty-twenty-four stoppage of Victor Martinez. When asked what he thought of his performance, Della Maddalena explained his game plan clearly. He stated that they were confident that the later the fight went, the more likely he was to finish his opponent.

He elaborated that this is why he did not want to risk doing anything stupid on the mat that could lead to him getting choked out. He acknowledged that it might have been boring for the viewers for a couple of minutes, but he ended up knocking him out. Della Maddalena confirmed that Moicano was the fighter he wanted to fight. He made a callout for the bout and felt his job was to deliver tonight. He performed as expected and indicated that whatever the UFC wants to do with him next is open for consideration.

Moicano Returns To Drawing Board After Defeat

For Renato Moicano, whose record stands at twenty-seven wins, eight losses, and one draw, it is back to the drawing board. This loss follows his impressive victory over Chris Duncan at the T-Mobile Arena in April. Moicano is a longtime veteran who currently has two fights left on his contract with the organization. He has now lost three of his last four fights in the UFC, marking a challenging period in his recent career trajectory.

Other Notable Results From The Evening Card

Elsewhere on the card, Jack Della Maddalena was not the only star to shine. In another significant bout, Smith kept his perfect record intact. He achieved this by using timely takedowns, nearly nine minutes of Octagon control, and strong ground-and-pound to out-point veteran Randy Brown on the scorecards. It is the first time the thirty-year-old former collegiate All-American has gone the distance in a UFC fight. Yet, his performance was dominant from pillar to post, showcasing his well-rounded skill set.

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With the win, Smith's record improves to fourteen wins and zero losses. Meanwhile, Brown, who has now lost four of his last five fights, drops to a record of twenty wins and nine losses. In the flyweight division, Cody Durden defeated Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight twenty-nine to twenty-eight across all three cards, confirming Durden's victory in what was described as a competitive affair. These results highlight the depth of talent on display during the event.