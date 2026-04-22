J.J. Moser Lifts Lightning to Overtime Victory to Even Series Against Canadiens

Defenseman J.J. Moser scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 to tie their first-round playoff series.

The atmosphere inside the arena was electric as the Tampa Bay Lightning secured a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind victory against the Montreal Canadiens in a pivotal Game 2 matchup on Tuesday night. The win serves as a massive relief for the home crowd, effectively tying the best-of-seven NHL playoff series at 1-1 as the action prepares to transition to Montreal. The contest was defined by a late-game surge from Tampa Bay, capped off by defenseman J.J.

Moser, who played the hero role by netting the game-winning goal at the 12:48 mark of the overtime period. This victory was particularly significant for the Lightning, as it snapped a troubling franchise trend that had seen them drop four consecutive home playoff games and lose 10 of their last 11 postseason appearances dating back to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Brandon Hagel was the standout performer for the Lightning, delivering a rare and impressive Gordie Howe hat trick. His multifaceted contribution included a crucial goal, a primary assist, and a gritty physical presence that culminated in a fight, igniting the bench and providing the momentum shift necessary to keep the team competitive throughout the regulation periods. Complementing the offensive effort, star forward Nikita Kucherov proved once again why he is a perennial threat, forcing the game into overtime with a sensational wraparound goal at 12:33 of the third period. The play involved Kucherov pouncing on a deflected puck that redirected off Hagel’s stick, marking his first playoff goal in a span of 17 postseason games—a drought that had lasted since April 19, 2023. Between the pipes, veteran goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy remained a pillar of composure, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced to provide the defensive backbone required to clinch the result. As the series shifts north to Montreal for Games 3 and 4, the narrative has completely transformed. While the Canadiens entered the week with confidence, the Lightning have reclaimed home-ice momentum and restored their reputation as a difficult playoff out. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night, followed by Game 4 on Sunday, with both teams looking to seize control of the series. For the Lightning, the focus will be on maintaining the intensity displayed in the final minutes of Game 2. Head coach Jon Cooper expressed pride in his team's ability to remain disciplined despite the early deficit, noting that the collective effort from the top lines to the defensive pairings was essential in breaking their prolonged home-ice slump. Montreal will likely look to adjust their defensive coverage in the neutral zone to prevent Hagel and Kucherov from finding similar pockets of space in the upcoming contests, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes weekend of hockey





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