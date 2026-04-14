J. Cole's Basketball Adventure in China Cut Short by Visa Issues

Rapper J. Cole's short-lived basketball career in China has ended after only one game due to visa complications. He aims to return for a longer stint in the future after his tour.

Jermaine Cole, the renowned rapper, has returned to the United States following a short-lived experience with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association. The artist, aged 41, cited visa complications as the reason for his premature departure, which occurred after participating in just one game. In a statement posted on his personal blog, the two-time Grammy Award recipient explained, 'The process of obtaining a work visa proved to be far more protracted than anticipated, which unfortunately limited my involvement to a single game before I had to return.'

The single game, played on April 11th against the Guangzhou Loong Loons, saw Cole on the court for a total of eight minutes, during which he managed to secure one rebound and one assist. His shooting performance, however, saw him go 0-for-5 from the field. Cole expressed his aspiration to rejoin the team for future games, conveying his intentions to the team management. 'I conveyed to the team that I would be open to participating in a more extended series of games next year, once I have completed my scheduled tour commitments, provided I maintain my physical conditioning,' Cole elaborated in his blog post.

This recent venture into professional basketball marks another chapter in Cole's ongoing journey in the sport. Born in Germany and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole's initial pursuit of collegiate basketball took place at St. John's University, where he was attending on an academic scholarship. He sought to join the basketball team as a walk-on player, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

His involvement in professional basketball isn't limited to this brief stint in China. In 2021, Cole played in three games for the Patriots Basketball Club, a team representing the Basketball Africa League and based in Kigali, Rwanda. Across a combined total of 45 minutes on the court, he scored a total of five points. The following spring, Cole also signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, where he played in four games. During his time with the team, he averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. His departure from the Scarborough Shooting Stars was attributed to pre-existing commitments to a concert tour, which were scheduled for February. These tour commitments, as reported at the time, made it impossible for him to continue playing with the team.

Now, in support of his latest album, Cole is scheduled to commence a world tour in July, with several dates planned in North American cities, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. This signifies a return to the music scene for the artist, after his brief foray into basketball. Cole's career trajectory showcases his diverse talents and his willingness to embrace new challenges, from the music studio to the basketball court, he keeps pushing boundaries. He shows that he is not just a rapper, he's also a basketball player, and a man of his word. He's always trying new things, and is committed to both his music and his passions.





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