IVF Error Resolved: Couple Identifies Baby’s Biological Parents, Lawsuit Continues

Score and Mills have learned the identities of Shea’s genetic parents through DNA testing, but are protecting their privacy. The couple’s lawsuit against the Fertility Center of Orlando continues, seeking answers about lost embryos and improved IVF safety standards.

A couple, identified as Score and Mills, have received DNA test results confirming the identities of their four-month-old daughter Shea’s biological parents, but are choosing to maintain their privacy.

This revelation marks a significant development in a complex and emotionally charged situation that began after the couple welcomed Shea, only to discover she was not genetically related to either of them. They initiated a lawsuit against their IVF clinic, seeking answers regarding the fate of their own unaccounted-for embryos and compensation for the emotional distress and expenses incurred.

While initially fearing the biological parents might seek custody of Shea, their legal counsel has confirmed that no such demand has been made. Score and Mills have repeatedly emphasized their unwavering love for Shea and their commitment to being her parents forever, describing their affection as immeasurable. The couple’s legal battle stems from concerns about potential errors within the IVF process at the Fertility Center of Orlando.

The lawsuit alleges that the clinic may have implanted embryos belonging to other patients, potentially resulting in other individuals unknowingly parenting their biological children. They are requesting the clinic provide free genetic testing for all patients over the past five years and proactively inform those with stored embryos about the allegations. This request highlights a broader concern about the lack of regulation within the IVF industry, where errors can occur without consistent tracking or oversight.

The clinic initially stated it was cooperating with an investigation to determine the source of the error, but has since announced its closure, with a new clinic slated to open in the same facility. The closure follows financial difficulties, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in late 2024, and prior citations from the Florida Department of Health for issues like outdated equipment and missing essential medications.

Beyond the immediate resolution of identifying Shea’s biological parents, Score and Mills are focused on securing a future where they can freely celebrate their daughter without the shadow of uncertainty. They hope the legal proceedings will not only provide answers about their own embryos but also contribute to improved safety and transparency within the IVF industry. The couple’s decision to publicly share their story was partly motivated by a desire to dispel misinformation and prevent further harm.

They acknowledge the heartbreak and confusion they have experienced, but remain resolute in their commitment to Shea. This case underscores the ethical and legal complexities surrounding assisted reproductive technologies and the urgent need for greater regulation to protect the rights and well-being of all parties involved. The situation also raises questions about the emotional toll on all involved, including the biological parents who have now been identified but whose privacy is being protected at their request.

The couple’s journey is a testament to the enduring power of parental love and the pursuit of answers in the face of unimaginable circumstances





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IVF Fertility Clinic DNA Testing Embryo Lawsuit Genetic Parents Privacy

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