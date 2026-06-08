Italy's national team is experimenting with a young new generation of players, and in a friendly against Greece, 18-year-old Dortmund talent Luca Reggiani made his debut for the senior national team. However, his debut ended in a red card after he clumsily pulled down Greece's Douvikas from behind.

Italy 's Luca Reggiani Given Chance to Shine in Friendly Against Greece , but Debut Ends in Red Card . Italy , who failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, are using the friendly to experiment with a young new generation of players.

The Squadra Azzurra are building a team that will hopefully perform better in qualification for the next major tournament. In yesterday's friendly against Greece, Italy gave 18-year-old Dortmund talent Luca Reggiani the chance to prove himself. With Italy leading 1-0, he came on in the 55th minute for Pietro Comuzzo, but had to leave the pitch again after just 13 minutes.

Reggiani clumsily pulled down Greece's Douvikas from behind when Douvikas tried to chase down a long ball from his teammate. The incident took place some distance from goal, but Reggiani was still the last man and was shown a red card for the challenge. So just a few minutes after making his first appearance for the senior national team, he was forced to head for an early shower.

At least it was only a friendly - though for the 18-year-old, of course, it was still far from ideal. The red card is a setback for Reggiani, but it also gives him a chance to learn from his mistake and improve for the future. Italy's coach will be hoping that Reggiani can bounce back from this setback and become a key player for the national team in the future.

The friendly against Greece was a good opportunity for Italy to experiment with their young players and see how they perform in a competitive match. The Squadra Azzurra are building a team that will hopefully perform better in qualification for the next major tournament, and the friendly against Greece was a good step in the right direction.

Italy's national team has a long history of producing talented young players, and it seems that Luca Reggiani is the latest addition to this list. The 18-year-old has already made a name for himself in the football world with his impressive skills on the pitch. His debut for the senior national team was a significant moment for Reggiani, and he will be hoping to build on this experience and become a key player for Italy in the future





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