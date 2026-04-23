Italy Rejects Proposal to Replace Iran at World Cup

Italian sports officials have dismissed a suggestion from a U.S. official to replace Iran in the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing the importance of sporting merit and condemning political interference. Despite ongoing tensions, Iran remains scheduled to participate.

ROME (AP) — Italian sports officials have firmly rejected a proposal floated by a Trump administration official to replace Iran in the upcoming World Cup .

The suggestion, reportedly made by Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. special envoy for global partnerships, to both former President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has been met with widespread disapproval in Italy. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, Iran has not withdrawn from the tournament and is actively preparing to compete in the U.S., with FIFA maintaining that the scheduled group-stage games in Los Angeles and Seattle will proceed as planned in June. The Italian response has been unequivocal.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi stated plainly that the idea was both “not possible” and “not a good idea. ” Luciano Buonfiglio, president of the Italian Olympic Committee, expressed strong offense at the suggestion, emphasizing that World Cup participation must be earned through qualification. Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti went further, labeling the proposal as “shameful.

” Italy itself failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, a significant disappointment that led to the resignations of the national team coach and soccer federation president, making the prospect of being invited as a replacement particularly unpalatable. The sentiment across Italian sports leadership is one of principle – a belief that sporting qualification should be based on merit, not political intervention.

The origin of the proposal and the individual behind it have also drawn scrutiny. Paolo Zampolli, known for his long-standing ties to the Trump family – he introduced Donald Trump to Melania Knauss – has been actively promoting the idea on social media, frequently praising FIFA president Infantino. His appointment as special envoy for global partnerships by Trump last year raised eyebrows, and recent reports have further complicated the picture.

The New York Times revealed that Zampolli contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding the immigration status of his child’s mother during a custody dispute, ultimately leading to her deportation. This incident has fueled criticism of Zampolli’s judgment and potential conflicts of interest. The Iranian embassy in Rome has also condemned Zampolli’s remarks, asserting that “Football belongs to the people, not to politicians” and accusing the U.S. of “moral bankruptcy” for fearing competition from Iran.

FIFA and the White House have both declined to comment on the matter. FIFA has consistently affirmed Iran’s participation, rejecting any suggestions to relocate their games to co-host Mexico. An Iranian government spokesperson confirmed the national team’s preparations for a “proud and successful participation” in the U.S. World Cup. Should Iran unexpectedly withdraw, the United Arab Emirates, as the highest-ranked Asian team that did not qualify, would theoretically be the replacement.

However, FIFA’s tournament rules allow for the replacement of a withdrawn team with “another association,” without specifying a requirement for continental affiliation, adding a layer of complexity to the potential scenario. The situation highlights the intersection of sports and politics, and the challenges of maintaining the integrity of international competitions amidst geopolitical tensions. The strong Italian rejection underscores the widespread belief that sporting events should be governed by athletic achievement, not political maneuvering





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