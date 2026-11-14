Italy Imposes 805 Million Euro Fine on Meta for Privacy Violations

Italian regulators levy a record 805 million euro penalty on Meta for default gallery access. The ruling targets Android users' data consent and demands immediate feature disablement by the tech giant.

Italian regulators announced an unprecedented €805 million fine against Meta Platforms on Saturday, citing severe violations of European privacy laws. The penalty targets the social media giant for automatically accessing photo and video libraries of Android users on Facebook without obtaining specific, informed consent.

The Italian Data Protection Authority determined that the company's practices directly contravened the European privacy directive, which is fully incorporated into Italian law.

The Gallery Feature Violation Details

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Meta Platforms Ireland Limited faces this massive penalty for enabling a feature titled "Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook" by default. Investigators discovered that the application requested access to user galleries through a single, broad permission that covered multiple app functions with different purposes. This lack of granularity prevented users from understanding exactly what data was being accessed or for what specific reason.

The authority emphasized that smartphones must be treated as part of a person's private sphere under current regulations. Accessing such sensitive digital assets requires what the regulator defines as free and informed consent. The current default setting failed to meet this legal standard, as users were not adequately disclosed about the extent of data harvesting occurring in the background of their daily usage.

Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Stance

The Italian Data Protection Authority highlighted Meta's lack of cooperation with the investigation as a significant factor in determining the final penalty amount. This fine represents approximately 0.47 percent of Meta's global turnover, reflecting the financial scale of the violation. Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, the entity charged, had previously challenged Italy's jurisdiction over the case, asserting that the regulatory authority exceeded its legal bounds.

Despite the company's legal objections, the authority maintained that the violation was clear and the penalty justified. Meta made no immediate comment upon the announcement of the fine. The regulatory body proceeded with the enforcement action regardless of the company's ongoing jurisdictional disputes, signaling a firm stance on data privacy enforcement in the digital economy.

Mandated Actions and Market Impact

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Regulators have ordered Meta to disable the controversial gallery feature within 60 days of the ruling. The company must also implement a system to seek separate, explicit consent from users before accessing their photo and video libraries in the future. This mandate affects a substantial portion of the Italian digital market, as Italy has approximately 20 million Android users who were potentially subject to the default data collection policy.

The decision sends a strong warning to other technology companies operating in Europe regarding default settings and data permissions. It reinforces the requirement that privacy by design must be the standard, rather than an optional feature. Companies must now ensure that any data access mechanism is opt-in rather than opt-out, placing the control firmly in the hands of the consumer. The 60-day deadline creates immediate operational pressure on Meta to overhaul its user interface and permission structures across the region.

Future Compliance and Legal Precedents

This ruling establishes a critical precedent for how data protection authorities interpret the European privacy directive in the context of mobile applications. The emphasis on separate consent for different functions means that bundled permissions are no longer legally viable. Meta must now redesign its data collection practices to ensure transparency and user agency.

As the 60-day period begins, the focus will shift to how Meta implements these changes and whether further regulatory action is required. The fine serves as both a punishment for past infractions and a deterrent for future non-compliance. The global tech industry is watching closely to see how this enforcement impacts data practices worldwide, particularly in regions with similar privacy frameworks.