A report commissioned by the Italian Bishops Conference found that 57 priests in Italy were convicted and jailed for child sex abuse between 2001 and 2021, based on 378 cases reported to church authorities.

ROME -- Nearly 60 priests in Italy have been found guilty and sent to prison for child sex abuse over the past two decades, according to a report commissioned by the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) released on Wednesday.

The global Catholic Church has been shaken for decades by scandals involving pedophile priests and the covering up of their crimes, damaging its credibility and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements. In Italy, the Church has been criticized for being reluctant to confront the issue compared to countries like France, Spain or Germany, where independent reports have uncovered widespread clerical sex crimes over long periods of time.

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Italian Report Details Clergy Abuse Cases

The Italian report presented Wednesday covers 378 cases reported to church authorities in the 2001-21 period, with 880 separate incidents involving 356 alleged abusers and 385 victims. It said that 123 of the alleged offenders were reported to the Italian judicial system, and out of that total, around half - 57 - were handed final convictions and given jail sentences. The report also said that 218 priests were disciplined by the Church, with around 70 per cent found guilty.

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Out of the 356 alleged abusers, 87 had been defrocked or temporarily suspended from ministry, 39 had retired and 67 were dead. About 70 per cent of the reported victims were males, with boys in the 14-17 age group the most exposed. In about 80 per cent of cases, the alleged abusers were multiple offenders, and just under 30 per cent of reported abuses concerned sexual acts.

These crimes reveal an evil that has run through the Church: we must call it by its name and acknowledge its atrocity, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, head of the CEI, said in a statement. The reports authors, the Istituto degli Innocenti di Firenze, a child protection agency, and a unit of the University of Bologna, said their work was far from a complete picture of clergy sex abuse in Italy.

Bishops Launch Help Line For Victims

The data collected, based only on what was found in Church archives, does not represent the full extent of the events that occurred and does not allow for a precise estimate of the actual number of abuses, they said. They suggested further action for Italian bishops, including launching a help line for victims and a public campaign to encourage them to come forward.

Another proposal - setting up a permanent observatory to collect and study abuse data - was immediately taken up by the CEI. Reporting by Alvise Armellini, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Reuters