Italian Men Make History with Three Quarterfinalists at French Open

Three Italian men have advanced to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time ever, with Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime. Cobolli credits his Davis Cup experience for handling pressure. Berrettini reflects on his career after injuries, while Arnaldi's marathon matches set a record.

The French Open has witnessed a significant Italian presence in the men's singles quarterfinals, with three players advancing for the first time in the tournament's history.

Matteo Berrettini will face compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in a night session match, guaranteeing at least one Italian semifinalist, while Flavio Cobolli meets Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in another quarterfinal in the same half of the draw. Cobolli's journey to the last eight marks a personal breakthrough, having never previously won a match on a Grand Slam center court before defeating American Learner Tien in straight sets in the third round.

His ability to handle high-pressure situations was forged during Italy's victorious Davis Cup campaign in November, where he secured the decisive point on home soil in Bologna.

"The Davis Cup helped me handle the pressure in matches where there's a lot on the line," Cobolli reflected. Italy's National Day on Tuesday added to the sense of national celebration, with doubles quarterfinal featuring Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, and mixed doubles semifinals including Sara Errani and Vavassori. Former champion Michael Chang, now coaching Tien, emphasized the depth of Italian tennis, noting the country's success in the Davis Cup even without top player Jannik Sinner, who was eliminated early.

"It just goes to show you that Italian tennis is tough," Chang remarked. Cobolli, aged 24, once pursued football as a talented youth player at AS Roma's academy before dedicating himself to tennis. He retains a passion for soccer, attending Roma's final Serie A match at the "Roma Club Parigi" before his opening match in Paris. He remains connected with former teammates who have become professional footballers, such as Riccardo Calafiori, Edoardo Bove, Nicola Zalewski, and Matteo Cancellieri.

Cobolli hails from Rome's Tennis Club Parioli, the club of 1976 French Open champion Adriano Panatta, who has been invited to present the men's singles trophy on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of his victory. Berrettini's path to these quarterfinals has been arduous. Once the leader of Italian men's tennis before Jannik Sinner's rise, Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final in 2021, the first Italian man to do so since Panatta.

However, his career has been hampered by recurring injuries, including a COVID-19 withdrawal from Wimbledon in 2022 and a five-year stretch of physical setbacks that kept him from Roland Garros after his standout 2021 season. A second-round loss at a Challenger event in Valencia just before Paris prompted deep reflection.

"I looked at people coming out of offices and parents bringing their kids home from school and I thought to myself, 'There's a world beyond (tennis). ' Sometimes it takes some perspective," Berrettini said. "People like Sinner who win all the time are just very unique. The rest of us need some losses now and then to rediscover the necessary energy.

" His opponent, Arnaldi, has displayed remarkable resilience, playing 18 sets across four matches and accumulating 17 hours and 42 minutes on court-surpassing the previous French Open record by nearly two hours. Arnaldi's comeback this year has been striking after a difficult start in which he lost eight of his first ten matches. He then won seven consecutive clay-court matches, four in deciding sets, at a Challenger in Cagliari and the early rounds of the Madrid Open.

After reaching a career-high ranking of No. 30 in 2024, a right foot injury hampered his progress last year.

"In Cagliari I started to rediscover my confidence," Arnaldi noted, "and that's what has made the difference.





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French Open Italian Tennis Matteo Berrettini Flavio Cobolli Matteo Arnaldi Quarterfinals Roland Garros Davis Cup

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