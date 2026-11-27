A new twist on little free libraries has Winnipeg kids trading Hot Wheels cars instead of books. Two locations, in Transcona and St. James, are gaining attention and inspiring others.

You may have heard of the free little community libraries, but have you heard of Hot Wheels Houses? It's a new idea starting to take off in Winnipeg.

The quaint wooden boxes are similar to the little libraries, but instead of books, there's a collection of Hot Wheels cars parked inside.

Also read Winnipeg Parents Warn Neighbors After Daughters Held at Knifepoint

"We love these. The little free libraries, there's one by our house too," said Brenley Klassen, who brought her six-year-old son Jax to the Hot Wheels House on Melrose Avenue West in Transcona.

Advertisement

"Now that there's a Hot Wheels one, like (Jax) was so excited just to see all the cars, even if we don't take one, just to come look at it. It's really fun.

" It works the same as the little libraries - take a car, leave a car. The idea was a hit for brothers Atlas, 10, and Zachary, 12, who came by the Hot Wheels library Friday with a bag full of about 30 cars.

Hot Wheels House Creator Shares Inspiration

"We've really never gave them away, and this is a chance to get different vehicles and to give other kids a chance to play with our vehicles that we used to have," said Atlas, who had never seen something like this before. "It's really cool. " Justin Nicol, the creator of the Hot Wheels House in Transcona, came up with the idea after seeing a post online.

"My initial goal was to have kids come by on their walk to be able to trade up a Hot Wheels," he told CTV News in a message. "However, it has grown into much more than that. I have families driving here to check it out. I have a few guys from the Hot Wheels community even stopping by in their lowriders to check it out and take pictures with their cars.

Little Pit Stop Brings Toy Library to St James

" It's an idea that's catching on. Across the city, in St. James, Farron Wyer created her own take on the little library for Hot Wheels. She calls it 'The Little Pit Stop' on Berry Street.

Advertisement

"My son, my autistic five-year-old, truly inspired me with the Hot Wheels. He has a fascination with cars and trucks," she told CTV News. Wyer said since creating The Little Pit Stop - complete with a painted rock garden - it's been gaining traction online.

"There's been a couple people in the states that have been reaching out about it. So it's travelling. It's getting out there.

Wyer Hopes to Spread Joy With Toy Libraries

" Her hope is to see more of these toy libraries pop up around the city. Whether visited by a child or a child at heart, Wyer hopes her creation can spread a bit of joy in the neighbourhood.

"I just honestly hope that kids come and have a smile on their face," she said. Wyer said some local businesses have chipped in financially to purchase some Hot Wheels. If the donations continue, Wyer said she wants to include some fundraising for hampers. She said others wanting to contribute can reach out to her by email at farronwyer1088@gmail.com.