Nevada hotel owner urges Canadians to keep visiting amid tourism decline

A Nevada hotel owner says international tourism is falling and is urging Canadians to keep visiting her small business near Great Basin National Park while asking Americans to vote carefully in the midterm elections.

A hotel owner in Nevada is urging Canadians and other international visitors to keep visiting her small business, even as she blames the current U.S. administration for a drop in tourism.

Elizabeth Woolsey owns the Stargazer Inn and Bristlecone General Store in Baker, Nevada. The small community of about 100 people near the Utah border serves as the gateway to Great Basin National Park. She told CTV's Your Morning on Monday that there has been a noticeable decline in international travel, especially from Canada, due to the actions of the current administration. For a small business, she said, even a small decline of five per cent tourism is a huge impact.

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Woolsey Says Tariffs Hurt Tourism

Woolsey said higher prices from tariffs and national park budget cuts also continue to strain her small business. The combination of fewer visitors and rising costs is a serious challenge in a town that depends on tourism to keep its businesses and doors open. She said a slight drop in tourism is monumental for a small business, especially one related to tourism.

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We just hope that people go to the polls and vote appropriately, she said, calling for relations to be rebuilt and for some of the actions of the administration to be reversed so tourism and the doors can open again. Americans go to the polls on Tuesday for midterm elections that include contests for all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate and 36 state governors, including Nevada.

Woolsey said people need to be mindful of who they vote for. She said that when you go to the polls, you are voting for someone who has the best interest of all the citizens in our country. In the meantime, Woolsey hopes Canadians and other international visitors will continue to feel welcome at their business and in their community.

Store Celebrates Canadian Visitors

She described a warm welcome for Canadian guests, including ringing a bell in the store, giving them a free coffee and a muffin, and thanking them for coming. She said the message to Canadians is that it is our administration, not us. We really love that you came all this way, she said. Her comments come as small tourism-dependent communities watch travel patterns closely.

Baker relies on visitors heading to Great Basin National Park, and Woolsey said the town of 100 people cannot absorb a meaningful drop in spending. The midterm elections will shape control of Congress and statehouses across the country. In Nevada, the governor's race is among the 36 state gubernatorial contests on the ballot. Woolsey said she wants voters to consider the broader interests of all citizens when they cast ballots.

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Woolsey Reaffirms Welcome For Canada

She also wants Canadians to know they remain welcome in Baker despite the political climate. She said her business speaks with everyone who comes in. When Canadian visitors arrive, she said, the store celebrates them with a free coffee and a muffin and a simple message of thanks.

Her hope is that tourism can recover, that relations can be rebuilt and that small businesses like hers can keep their doors open in a community that depends on travelers from Canada and around the world.