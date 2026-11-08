Quebec Police Investigate After 4-Year-Old Hospitalized From Cannabis-Laced Halloween Chocolate

A 4-year-old Quebec boy was hospitalized after eating Halloween chocolate containing cannabis, prompting a Sûreté du Québec investigation and a warning from his family about inspecting candy.

A four-year-old boy from Quebec was hospitalized after eating Halloween chocolate that contained cannabis, and the Sûreté du Québec has launched an investigation into how the THC-laced treat ended up in his candy bag.

Mylan Hospitalized After Eating THC Laced Chocolate

The boy, named Mylan, is now recovering at home, but his family says the ordeal was terrifying and is urging other parents to be vigilant. Rebeka Lefebvre, Mylan's step-mother, said she took him to the hospital last Thursday after he complained the chocolate tasted weird and began drooling. At first, a nurse thought Mylan seemed fine and discharged them. But as they were leaving, the boy fell to the floor, started crying, and his heart rate shot up very fast.

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A urine test at the hospital later detected traces of THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis that produces a high. Lefebvre said she had checked Mylan's Halloween candy beforehand to make sure there was nothing harmful, and nothing looked out of the ordinary to her. She said the experience left the family overwhelmed. I think it is appalling that people are capable of doing things like that.

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It is not supposed to happen, Lefebvre said in an interview on Sunday. At that moment, we were filled with questions, anxiety, and stress, and fear. There were so many emotions overwhelming us at the sight of our child like that. A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson told CTV News that an investigation is underway, and police continue to examine how the chocolate got into the child's Halloween bag.

Police Launch Investigation Into THC Candy Incident

No arrests or charges have been announced, and police have not released further details about the case. Since the incident, Lefebvre has issued a social media warning urging parents to be vigilant with Halloween candy. She said she has also faced negative feedback from people who blamed the family. As parents, I find it really sad to be going through this situation because we are two parents who do not use drugs and do not drink alcohol, she said.

I certainly would not wish this kind of situation on any other family. Mylan is recovering at home, according to his family, who say they are relieved he is safe but shaken by what happened. Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist at McGill University Health Centre, said cannabis consumption in a child should be taken very seriously.

Doctor Warns Of Severe Risks Of Cannabis Exposure

He warned that at the extreme, for a young child that gets a very, very high dose, they can actually develop seizures, lapse into a coma, and sometimes even die. Labos said parents should consult a medical professional or Quebec's poison control centre, which can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-463-5060. The case highlights growing concerns about cannabis edibles that can resemble normal candy and be given to children without parents knowing.

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Symptoms of cannabis exposure in children can include drooling, unusual behavior, a fast heart rate, dizziness, and drowsiness. In severe cases, children may have seizures or lose consciousness. Parents are being reminded to inspect Halloween candy closely and to contact poison control if a child may have eaten cannabis. CTV News' Lauren Fernandez contributed to this report.