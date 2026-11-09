Winnipeg sewage spill releases 9.8 million litres into Red River, prompting investigations

An estimated 9.8 million litres of untreated sewage spilled into Winnipeg's Red River after two bypass gates at the North End Water Pollution Control Centre opened unexpectedly. The city has placed locks on the gates and notified provincial and federal authorities as investigations begin.

An estimated 9.8 million litres of untreated sewage spilled into Manitoba's Red River earlier this week after two bypass gates at Winnipeg's North End Water Pollution Control Centre opened unexpectedly, city officials said.

The discharge lasted more than two hours, according to the City of Winnipeg. The volume is roughly enough to almost fill four Olympic-sized pools. The city said it takes the incident very seriously. Tim Shanks, director of the city's water and waste department, said immediate corrective actions are underway.

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Gates Locked As Investigations Begin

Physical locks have been placed on the gates to prevent further incidents, and the provincial and federal governments have been notified, Shanks said. We are co-operating fully with their investigations, and we will work with them to implement any instructions and corrective action, he said.

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Manitoba environment minister Mike Moyes said in a statement to CTV News that the province will review the city's report to understand how the spill occurred and what measures the city is taking to prevent similar incidents. From there, we can determine whether there are any compliance or enforcement implications, Moyes said. He said incidents like this reaffirm the government's significant support for the NEWPCC upgrade project as part of its commitment to protect Manitoba's lakes and rivers.

This is not the first spill at the facility. Over 228 million litres of raw sewage from the plant spilled into the same waterway in 2024 following the failure of two sewage pipes. The city says this latest spill is not expected to have a long-term impact on water quality, but some experts say it is too soon to know.

Experts Assess Environmental Impact Risks

Dr. Chengjin Wang, an assistant professor in the department of Environmental Engineering at the University of Manitoba, said the impact depends on the volume and the volume of the flow of the river. He said it also depends on the capacity of the river to dilute that sewage and the downstream degradation of those pollutants. Of course, it is a concern, he said. Sewage can release harmful bacteria, excess nutrients and other pollutants into the environment.

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This can negatively impact water quality, threaten fish and other aquatic wildlife, and make the water potentially unsafe for recreational activities. There are also concerns about the downstream impact on Lake Winnipeg, one of the world's largest freshwater lakes. The waterbody, located in Manitoba's Interlake region, is already struggling with pollution and nutrient runoff. The Red River flows directly into the lake, so seeing discharges like this is particularly frustrating for those working to protect the watershed.

Watershed Managers Express Frustration Over Spills

When we see discharges like this, it just sets us back so much, said Armand Belanger, manager of the East Interlake Watershed District in Gimli, Man. , about 83 kilometres north of Winnipeg. He says spills like this one can contribute to the decline of waterbodies like Lake Winnipeg. There is just a series of events that could happen with discharges like this that take place, he said.

Watershed districts are working really hard on the landscape to reduce nutrients and water running off the land into the water, Belanger said. We are doing things like restoring wetlands, making water storage, planting trees, planting native grassland, restoration, working with farmers on regional agricultural practices to keep the nutrients on the land, he said. And things like this feels like it just leaps us back many, many steps, Belanger said.

The city has not said when the investigation into the spill will be complete.