Toronto faces a sharp temperature drop to -9C windchill this Monday, prompting the opening of warming centers. A significant weather shift brings cold nights, mid-single digit days, and a incoming Nor'easter with wet weather later in the week.

Toronto is bracing for a dramatic and swift change in weather patterns, with meteorologists predicting some of the coldest conditions the city has seen in months.

The abrupt shift marks a stark contrast to the previous week, when temperatures remained largely in the teens, giving way to a deep freeze driven by gusty winds from the northwest. These winds are introducing not only significantly cooler air but also lake effect precipitation across central and midwestern Ontario, according to CP24's Meteorologist Bill Coulter.

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Toronto Warming Centers Open For Cold Snap

The most immediate impact will be felt overnight, where the actual temperature is expected to drop to -4 C. However, the windchill factor will make it feel much colder, closer to -9 C. This severe drop in perceived temperature has prompted urgent public safety measures, with the City of Toronto announcing the opening of its warming centers at 5 p.m. on Monday. These facilities will remain open until further notice to ensure vulnerable residents have access to shelter and warmth.

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Monday's weather will be mixed, with Environment Canada forecasting a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day. The high temperature is expected to reach 9 C before temperatures begin their rapid decline later in the evening. Some of these showers may result in drizzle over the Greater Toronto Area, adding to the damp and chilly conditions already present due to the lake effect. As the week progresses, the cold will persist with little relief.

Coulter notes that Tuesday's high will struggle to rise into the mid-single digits, peaking at just 4 C. Despite the freezing temperatures, conditions are expected to be mainly sunny. However, the nights will remain harsh, with temperatures dipping further to -5 C in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Wednesday is predicted to bring similar weather patterns to Tuesday, with a daytime high of 4 C and continued cold.

Nor'easter Storm System Brings Wet Weather

The cold snap will be followed by a major storm system, as a nasty Nor'easter moves up the eastern seaboard toward the region. This storm is expected to bring wet weather to Toronto, disrupting the dry but cold conditions seen earlier in the week. Coulter warns that the Nor'easter will cause periods of rain on Thursday afternoon and scattered showers on Friday. Environment Canada supports this outlook, calling for a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain on both days.

The widespread precipitation could complicate travel and daily commutes as the region transitions from the cold snap to a wet storm system. Despite the looming wet weather, there is a break in the forecast for the latter part of the week. Coulter says that the skies are expected to dry out for the weekend.

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This clearing will bring in seasonably mild temperatures on Saturday, offering a temporary reprieve from the cold and wet conditions that have dominated the forecast for the past several days. Residents are advised to stay informed through hourly and 7-day forecasts available on the CP24.com weather hub. With such rapid changes in temperature and weather type, from a sharp freeze to a Nor'easter, staying updated is crucial for safety and planning.

Authorities Warn Of Extreme Cold Risks

The combination of windchill, rain, and cold creates a challenging environment for outdoor activities. The opening of warming centers highlights the seriousness with which local authorities are treating the temperature drop. By opening these centers early on Monday afternoon, the city aims to mitigate risks associated with exposure to extreme cold.

The announcement serves as a critical reminder of the potential dangers of sudden temperature plunges, especially when windchill values drop below -10 C. The transition from mild mid-20s or high teens to sub-zero windchills is a significant meteorological event. It underscores the volatility of late autumn and early winter weather in Southern Ontario. As the Nor'easter approaches, the focus will shift from cold protection to wet weather preparedness, requiring a different set of precautions for drivers and pedestrians alike.