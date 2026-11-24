Prince Edward Island launches a voluntary certification program providing ID cards for service dog teams, joining Nova Scotia and British Columbia in addressing access challenges faced by handlers in public spaces.

Prince Edward Island is introducing a free voluntary certification program for service dog teams under a new Service Dog Act that comes into effect Sunday.

PEI Introduces Free Service Dog Certification

The program provides identification cards to certified teams, including dogs that are retired or still in training. It joins similar initiatives in Nova Scotia and British Columbia. The move aims to reduce misunderstandings and delays that handlers often face when accessing public spaces. Jennifer Sanderson lives with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that affects her peripheral vision.

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Her guide dog, Braden, has been by her side for a little over three years helping her navigate public places safely. But sometimes, she has to explain why he is allowed to come along. Sanderson said she just wants to blend into the background and be a normal person, going about her business without having to stop and explain why it is her right to be there. Sanderson says she has had business owners tell her dogs are not allowed.

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She explains that Braden is a service animal protected under P.E. I.'s Human Rights Act and can accompany her into public spaces, with some exceptions such as commercial kitchens and operating rooms. According to research by the CNIB Foundation, which supports Canadians who are blind or partially sighted, more than half of guide dog handlers surveyed had experienced difficulties accessing public spaces.

Handlers Face Access Difficulties and Anxiety

It is a shame, said Taylor Howatt, a program lead for awareness and community outreach with the non-profit, and a guide dog handler herself. Having that interaction causes anxiety, she said. I feel different than everybody else. Howatt says certification gives handlers another tool to advocate for themselves, but it should not become a key to access.

Having to show proof of my disability to access an establishment is not fair treatment, she said. Businesses can ask to see handlers' IDs under the new rules. But the province says that should not be necessary for dogs like Braden, clearly identified by their harnesses and well-behaved. In Ontario, police can now issue $500 tickets on the spot for illegally turning away people with guide dogs, following a regulatory change earlier this year.

Program Complements Human Rights Protections

The P.E. I. program is free and voluntary, designed to complement existing human rights protections rather than replace them. Sanderson has advocated for the program and hopes it will also help educate business owners about their legal obligations. P.E.

I. is relatively small and we do not have a huge service dog community, so that is great for that extra awareness, she said. The certification cards are intended to make daily activities like entering a restaurant or grocery store smoother for handlers who rely on their dogs for independence and safety. The Service Dog Act provides the framework for issuing identification cards to certified teams across the province.

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It covers dogs that are working, retired, or in training, ensuring that handlers have consistent documentation. The voluntary nature means handlers are not required to obtain a card, but those who do will have an additional tool when questions arise about access rights. The province says the cards should help reduce the need for lengthy explanations at entrances. Advocates say the new program is a step forward but note that education remains essential.

Business owners need to understand their legal obligations under the Human Rights Act, which protects service animal handlers. The CNIB Foundation research highlights that access difficulties are widespread, affecting more than half of guide dog handlers surveyed. The anxiety described by Howatt is a common experience, she said, and the certification aims to ease some of that burden while respecting the dignity of handlers. The program launches as other provinces take similar steps.

Nova Scotia and British Columbia already offer voluntary provincial certification. Ontario's approach includes financial penalties for businesses that illegally turn away people with guide dogs. P.E. I.'s free program is expected to help raise awareness in a smaller community where service dog teams may be less visible.

Sanderson and others hope the cards will lead to fewer confrontations and more understanding.