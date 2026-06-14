Israeli Strikes on Beirut Escalate as US-Iran Ceasefire Deal Nears

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs targeting Hezbollah, while US and Iran inch closer to a ceasefire deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day framework for nuclear talks. The deal faces criticism from Israel and some US Republicans.

People gathered at the site of an Israel i airstrike that targeted a building in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday. The Israel i military announced it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, and smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel. This escalation came as Tehran, Hezbollah's main backer, insisted that any US-Iran ceasefire deal must also include an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel attacked Iran, sparking a broader war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran and the US inched closer to a deal to end the Iran war, as Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalize the agreement, according to two regional officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The officials expressed cautious optimism that the US and Iran were finally approaching an agreement that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has thrown world markets into disarray.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the deal would be signed on Sunday, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said it could happen in the coming days. Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after the signing. The deal is expected to be signed electronically, without an in-person ceremony, though the exact timing and method remain unclear.

The agreement does not solve the thorniest issues between the US and Iran, including Iran's nuclear program or its frozen assets, but offers a 60-day framework for technical discussions on those issues, according to Pakistani and regional officials familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity. They described Pakistan's months-long effort leading the negotiations, struggling to keep both sides from walking out and preventing a total collapse on multiple occasions.

Under the current deal being discussed, the US and Israel appear to have fallen short of their original goals of destroying Iran's missile and nuclear programs and ending its support for proxies. It remains unclear how the deal will address these issues, or if they will be part of the final agreement.

Meanwhile, Trump was expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the Group of Seven summit that starts Monday. The waterway is crucial for significant shipments of oil, natural gas, and related products like fertilizer, and its effective closure has rocked the global economy. The apparent breakthrough came after Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel earlier in the week, threatening to rupture the ceasefire and push the Middle East back into full-scale war.

A tenuous ceasefire has been in place since April 7. Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium have long been at the center of tensions with the US and Israel and an international source of concern. Trump asserted on social media that when all is calm, the US would go in and downblend and destroy the enriched uranium in Iran or in the US.

Iran possesses 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity, a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US strikes last year.

Fighting has continued in Lebanon between Israel, which has pushed its invasion deeper than at any point in over a quarter-century, and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group despite a ceasefire. Iran has wanted a ceasefire deal to include the fighting in Lebanon. Tehran also has sought the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds. The deal in its current form is a deep disappointment to Israel's government, which has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others.

Even critics in Trump's own Republican Party, struggling with an unpopular war ahead of the midterm elections, criticized the deal. Some said it did not improve on the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew the US from during his first term and which he still describes as bad. The situation remains fluid with ongoing diplomatic efforts and military engagements across the region, highlighting the complex interplay between regional conflicts and international diplomacy





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