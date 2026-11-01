Israeli committee confirms election results will stand despite Netanyahu fraud claims

Israel's election committee says the Oct. 27 vote will stand even if foreign interference claims are substantiated. A court ordered suspects in an alleged vote-buying case released as Netanyahu's bloc lost its majority.

Israel's election committee said Sunday that the results of the Oct. 27 vote will stand even if suspicions of foreign interference are substantiated. The statement rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to cast doubt on the outcome.

The head of Israel's elections committee appeared in a video released Sunday sitting between the attorney general and the head of the Shin Bet intelligence service. The committee chief said, Our position is that even if the suspicions are substantiated, this would not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or the election results as a whole. Netanyahu's Likud party said without evidence that Arab-led parties stole the elections, in which his bloc lost its majority in parliament.

Also read Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria call for calm as fears grow of new US, Israel, Iran escalation

Likud Challenges Election Committee Integrity

Likud quickly issued a statement asking how the committee chief could acknowledge serious allegations while saying the outcome would not change. Likud has cited a handful of cases, including the arrests of three political activists before polls opened on Oct. 27 with envelopes of cash, allegedly to bribe voters. Two days after the first arrests, police detained four more suspects. Police said they were connected to the Islamist party Ra'am, which denied involvement.

Advertisement

A judge on Sunday questioned or rejected police requests for further restrictions on the three suspects. Police later said one was released subject to unspecified conditions and another was ordered to remain on house arrest for eight days. The detention of the third suspect was extended for two days. Mansour Abbas, leader of Ra'am, which captured eight seats in the Knesset, denounced the arrests as undemocratic and an attempt to influence the election results.

Netanyahu saw his parliamentary bloc of allies drop to 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, down from a peak of 68 in the outgoing parliament. A bloc of parties led by his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties including Ra'am won the remaining 19 seats. Together, those two blocs opposing Netanyahu have enough seats to form a new government, though it remains unclear whether they will agree to do so.

Herzog Consultations Set Stage For Coalition

The results are due to be officially certified on Wednesday. President Isaac Herzog will then meet each party elected to parliament to see who they prefer as the next prime minister. Herzog Consultations Set Stage For Coalition. Following those consultations, he will choose the candidate, most likely Netanyahu or Eisenkot, who he believes has the best chance of forming a coalition government.

That would set the stage for weeks of negotiations. If they fail, Herzog could ask another candidate to try. Otherwise, the country would be plunged into a new election early next year. Netanyahu has suggested it would be treasonous for Eisenkot to join with Arab parties.

Advertisement

Some Israelis agree. A few dozen people protested outside Eisenkot's home on Sunday night. We have a tiny country, a very tiny Jewish country. We want to keep it as a Jewish country, said protester Shoshana Idasis.

Other, larger rallies in recent days have called for a Jewish-Arab coalition. People called for the formation of a Jewish-Arab government during a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Oct. 31. Likud also has alleged foreign interference in the vote. Eisenkot Accuses Netanyahu Of Orchestrating Campaign.

Shin Bet Investigates Foreign Interference Claims

The Shin Bet security service, at the request of Israel's election commission, has opened an investigation. Eisenkot on Sunday accused Netanyahu of launching an orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results by insinuating that Qatar had supported opposition parties to unseat Netanyahu. Eisenkot said Shin Bet briefed him on the investigation into foreign interference. Qatar has denied funding any activities meant to influence the election's outcome.

Many Israelis see the Gulf Arab country as a patron of Hamas. Allegations of its influence have roiled Israeli politics in other cases, including one in which close aides of Netanyahu allegedly accepted money from Qatar while working for the prime minister's office. Netanyahu's opponents have accused him of using scare tactics and trying to create a narrative to further discriminate against Arab-led parties and Israel's Arab citizens, who make up 20 per cent of the population.

Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties, which won 11 seats, noted last week that more than half the content published by Likud and Netanyahu on election day was directed against Arab voters to encourage right-wing Israelis to vote. In moments of crisis, he reverts to his familiar tactic: racist incitement and the delegitimization of the Arab public, he said.