Israeli military intercepts flotilla activists attempting to break Gaza blockade

The Israeli military began intercepting boats on Monday morning that are part of the latest wave of flotilla activists attempting to break the blockade of Gaza. The flotilla aims to draw attention to the situation in Gaza, and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile.

The Israeli military began intercepting boats on Monday morning that are part of the latest wave of flotilla activists attempting to break the blockade of Gaza.

More than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris, Turkey, last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores. The Israeli military, wearing tactical gear, boarded the ships, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus. Other footage showed Israeli troops on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat.

An hour prior to the interception, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called on activists to ‘change course and turn back immediately. ’ The blockade has been in effect for 18 years, long predating the recent war in Gaza. Israel and Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, imposed the blockade after the 2007 Hamas takeover of the territory, seeking to prevent the group from smuggling in weapons.

Since then, Israel has controlled Gaza’s airspace and coastline, and restricted the flow of goods and people in and out of the territory. Some critics consider it collective punishment. Around 20 boats from flotilla intercepted last month, and the activists accused Israel of torture, which Israel denied. Brazil and Spain condemned Israel for ‘kidnapping’ their citizens.

The activists’ attempt comes less than a year after Israeli authorities foiled a previous effort by the group to reach Gaza. Previous efforts to breach the blockade have also failed. The flotilla aims to draw attention to the situation in Gaza, and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile. The top diplomat overseeing it says it has stalled because of the deadlock over disarming Hamas.

Both sides have traded accusations of violations. Gaza has seen near-daily Israeli fire with more than 850 people killed in the Palestinian territory since the ceasefire went into effect in October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry is part of Gaza’s Hamas-run government, but staffed by medical professionals who maintain and publish detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

The ministry says Israel’s retaliatory strikes in the war have devastated the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 72,700 people. The flotillas have been criticized for bringing minute amounts of aid on tiny ships. The Israeli defense body overseeing humanitarian aid to Gaza claims that sufficient aid is entering Gaza, with around 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily, similar to prewar levels





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Gaza Blockade Flotilla Activists Israeli Military Humanitarian Aid Collective Punishment Torture Allegations International Law Greta Thunberg Nelson Mandela's Grandson European Lawmakers Israel-Turkey Relations Human Rights Groups Ceasefire Violations Gaza Conflict Hamas Israel-Egypt Relations Blockade Of Gaza

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