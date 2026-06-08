Israeli IDF Strikes Military Targets in Iran in Response to Missile Attacks

In a significant escalation, the Israeli Defense Forces have launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian military sites, including locations linked to the nuclear program and missile storage. The attacks follow Iran's ballistic missile offensive against Israel, which involved multiple waves and included Houthi participation. Israeli command leadership supervised the operations, which caused explosions in several Iranian cities. Iranian authorities reported no casualties in Isfahan, while damage was reported in central Israel with three homes hit. The IDF remains on high alert, ready to continue operations as needed.

The Israel i Defense Forces ( IDF ) have conducted retaliatory strikes against military targets in Iran following Iran 's ballistic missile attacks on Israel . The strikes targeted locations in Tehran , Tabriz, Isfahan , Karaj, and the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, according to Israel i and Iran ian regime media reports.

The IDF confirmed that its Air Force struck military sites belonging to the Iranian regime in western and central Iran, with the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and senior commanders overseeing operations from the Israeli Air Force command center. The attacks are presented as a response to the Iranian missile barrage, which included a second wave on Monday morning with sirens sounding across central and southern Israel.

Damage was reported in a central Israeli neighborhood, where three homes were hit but no injuries were reported so far. The Houthi movement in Yemen also participated in the attacks, launching missiles toward Israel. The Iranian state media reported explosions in multiple cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan. Local authorities in Isfahan said there were no casualties.

Tehran's Fire Department mentioned at least two explosions in western Tehran but indicated no urban parts of the capital were directly targeted. The IDF emphasized that its forces remain on high alert and fully prepared to continue operations against any threats to Israel. The U.S. and Israeli media had earlier reported on the readiness of Israeli forces to strike back with political approval.

The situation remains tense as both sides exchange fire and the IDF warns of further action if necessary





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Iran IDF Missile Attacks Retaliatory Strikes Tehran Isfahan Houthi Ballistic Missiles Military Targets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shooting attacks near West Bank kill one, wound five, Israeli police kill one attackerAssailants carried out multiple shooting attacks near the Israeli-occupied West Bank, resulting in one death and five injuries. Israeli police killed one attacker, and soldiers conducted extensive searches. The attacker was identified as a Palestinian citizen of Israel, raising concerns about coordinated attacks.

Read more »

IDF Strikes Hezbollah's Beirut Stronghold as Terror Group Rejects Ceasefire, Attacks Northern IsraelIDF eliminates Hamas Nukhba commander behind Kissufim massacre during October 7 attack.

Read more »

Israeli Airstrike Kills Lebanese Soldiers, Including Senior Officer, After Hezbollah Rejects CeasefireAn Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon killed several members of the Lebanese military, including a senior officer, following Hezbollah's rejection of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The strike targeted a road linking Nabatieh and Marjayoun, with Israel claiming it responded to a threat. The conflict began on March 2 after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, escalating ongoing hostilities.

Read more »

Israel and Iran Exchange Missile Strikes in Renewed ConflictIsrael and Iran engaged in retaliatory missile strikes on Monday, raising fears of a wider regional war. Iranian missiles targeted Israel, with explosions heard in central Israel as air defenses attempted interceptions. This followed Israeli strikes on Iran in response to earlier Iranian fire. The conflict, which began on February 28 after Israel and the U.S. killed Iran's Supreme Leader, had a ceasefire on April 8 but tensions remain high due to Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, fighting involving Hezbollah, and Houthi involvement. Iran closed airspace near Tehran after explosions were reported in several cities.

Read more »