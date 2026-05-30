Israeli Ground Push in Lebanon Continues Amid Pentagon Military Talks

Israeli forces advanced into a southern Lebanese village as military delegations from both nations met in Washington for the first direct talks in decades, with ceasefire implementation high on the agenda.

Israel i troops entered the southern Lebanese village of Dibbine early Friday, deepening their incursion as airstrikes killed at least six people across several villages. Simultaneously, Lebanese and Israel i military officials held direct talks at the Pentagon, described as productive but without concrete outcomes.

The discussions focused on establishing frameworks for regional security and will inform future political-level negotiations. The Lebanese delegation, led by Brig. Gen. George Rizkallah, aims to make the existing ceasefire comprehensive and reactivate monitoring committees.

Israeli evacuation warnings forced hundreds to flee southern Lebanon, and clashes occurred near the Litani River, with Israeli forces advancing and Hezbollah claiming attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the front, praising military achievements and claiming a crushing blow against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Iranian negotiators reportedly reached a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, though Iranian confirmation is pending and U.S. President Donald Trump's approval remains uncertain. The conflict continues amid diplomatic efforts to solidify a halt in hostilities





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