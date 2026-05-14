Israeli drone strike kills two paramedics in southern Lebanon, part of 'alarming pattern'

Doctors Without Borders says a drone strike that killed two paramedics and injured another in southern Lebanon is part of an 'alarming pattern' of Israeli attacks targeting rescue teams.

International organization Doctors Without Borders says a Tuesday drone strike that killed two paramedics and injured another in southern Lebanon is part of an ' alarming pattern ' of Israeli attacks targeting rescue teams .

The paramedics, who are part of the Lebanese Civil Defence rescue team, were killed while helping a person injured in an earlier strike. Another rescue team witnessed the strike and returned to collect human remains. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed it struck a 'terrorist' in the area, but the organization said its teams have witnessed the deadly aftermath of airstrikes, drone strikes, and artillery fire, damaging hospitals, ambulances, and medical equipment.

Since the reignited war between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, at least 110 health-care workers have been killed and 252 injured in Israeli attacks, including Tuesday's attack. Lebanese ambulance workers say their video of a series of strikes that killed four paramedics is clear evidence against Israel's claim that medical teams in Lebanon are misusing their status to help Hezbollah.

MSF said rescue and medical teams in Nabatiyeh and across southern Lebanon are increasingly forced to delay or limit life-saving interventions due to fear of being targeted





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Doctors Without Borders Lebanon Israeli Drone Strike Paramedics Rescue Teams Alarming Pattern Israeli Attacks Lebanese Civil Defence Mayfadoun Nabatieh Al Najdeh Al-Shaabiyeh Hospital Israeli Defence Forces Lebanese Health Ministry Hezbollah Israeli Claim Medical Teams Hezbollah Israeli Forces Ambulance Service Video Evidence Israeli Strikes U.S.-Mediated Talks World Health Organization Attacks Against Health-Care Facilities Critical Worsened Severe Trauma Cases Delayed Interventions Life-Saving Interventions Rescue Teams Medical Equipment Hospitals Ambulances Drone Strikes Artillery Fire Israeli Claim Hezbollah Israeli Forces Lebanese Civil Defence Lebanese Health Ministry Doctors Without Borders Israeli Drone Strike Paramedics Rescue Teams Alarming Pattern Israeli Attacks Lebanon Mayfadoun Nabatieh Al Najdeh Al-Shaabiyeh Hospital Israeli Defence Forces Lebanese Health Ministry Hezbollah Israeli Claim Medical Teams Hezbollah Israeli Forces Ambulance Service Video Evidence Israeli Strikes U.S.-Mediated Talks World Health Organization Attacks Against Health-Care Facilities Critical Worsened Severe Trauma Cases Delayed Interventions Life-Saving Interventions Rescue Teams Medical Equipment Hospitals Ambulances Drone Strikes Artillery Fire Israeli Claim Hezbollah Israeli Forces Lebanese Civil Defence Lebanese Health Ministry Doctors Without Borders

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