Israel strikes chief of Hamas's military wing, as tensions with Palestinian group grow

This news text discusses the death of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the chief of Hamas's military wing killed in an Israeli airstrike, and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas over the U.S. President Donald Trump's postwar plan for Gaza.

Israel 's military on Saturday said it had killed the chief of Hamas 's military wing in an airstrike on Gaza the previous day, the most senior Hamas official killed by Israel since an October U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement that was meant to halt fighting.

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Hamas confirmed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, had been killed in the attack.

Israel has escalated its attacks in Gaza in the weeks since halting its joint bombing with the U.S. in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the ruined Palestinian territory where Hamas fighters are tightening their grip. Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to advance U.S. President Donald Trump's postwar plan for Gaza that is meant to end more than two years of fighting





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Hamas Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad Israel Military Strike Gaza Al-Qassam Brigades U.S. President Donald Trump Postwar Plan

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