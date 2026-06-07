Israel Strikes Beirut Suburbs as Ceasefire Hangs in Balance; US Shoots Down Iranian Drones Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Breaking news report details Israeli strikes on Beirut suburbs following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, continued clashes with Hezbollah, and parallel diplomatic moves by Pakistan to mediate between the U.S. and Iran as tensions threaten global oil routes.

Israel launched strikes on southern Beirut suburbs on Sunday, just days after a fragile ceasefire agreement in Washington took effect. Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the strikes were retaliation for Hezbollah firing towards northern Israel earlier, though Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility.

This marks the second time Israel has struck the sprawling urban neighborhoods since the initial agreement between Lebanon and Israel went into effect on April 17. Daily strikes continue across southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops also engage in clashes. Residents reported hearing three explosions, but the specific targets and any potential casualties remain unclear. The cease-fire, announced during U.S.-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon, appears to be faltering.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group, has rejected the U.S.-mediated deal, instead insisting that ending the war in Lebanon must be part of broader negotiations between Iran and the United States. Israel claims to have struck over 150 Hezbollah military sites over the weekend, including rocket launchers and command centers across southern Lebanon. Early Sunday, Israel intercepted or saw projectiles launched from Lebanon fall in open areas; Hezbollah did not claim those launches but acknowledged attacks on Israeli troops.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon on Saturday. The conflict in Lebanon threatens regional stability and efforts to end the broader war involving Iran, which has demanded any lasting truce include Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing elections later this year, aims to continue the offensive until he deems Hezbollah no longer a threat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran to deliver a message from Pakistan's army chief to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. This diplomatic effort, supported by Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, seeks to bridge differences between the U.S. and Iran, reduce tensions, and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit route.

As part of escalating tensions, the U.S. military reported shooting down two Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz that threatened maritime traffic. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it targeted the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait (hosting U.S. forces) and the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet in Bahrain. In response, the U.S. struck some of Iran's coastal surveillance radar sites.

Iran's Supreme Leader has not been seen publicly since his father's death on February 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran. The heaviest fighting ended with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, but a long-term resolution remains elusive. Lebanon's army commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haikal, visited Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan's army chief; the purpose was not disclosed but may relate to mediation efforts.

The ongoing conflict in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large areas in a ground invasion, coupled with attacks on oil transit routes, continues to strain the global economy and risks a hunger crisis in vulnerable nations





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Iran United States Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Diplomacy Military Strikes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countriesBOSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration policy enacted after the shooting of two National Guard members that made it harder for immigrants from dozens of countries to stay and enter the country.

Read more »

Israeli Strikes Eliminate Several Hamas Commanders, Hezbollah's Top Bomb MakerHezbollah rejects U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, fires missiles at 'northern Israel minutes after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu left the area.'

Read more »

US Shoots Down Four Iranian Drones in Strait of Hormuz, Strikes Coastal Radar SitesThe U.S. military has shot down four Iranian drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response. The action was taken in response to a series of recent Iranian drone attacks on regional targets, including a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport.

Read more »

Court Strikes Down Nebraska In-State Tuition for Illegal Aliens'The law is clear. The Nebraska statutes establishing residence requirements for illegal aliens to obtain in-state tuition, while leaving United States citizens from other states to pay full out-of-state tuition, blatantly violate ... federal law.'

Read more »