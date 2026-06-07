Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburbs, Renewing War in Mideast

Israel launched strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs without warning, targeting 'command centers' in the area. The attacks come days after a ceasefire agreement in Washington and despite a U.S. request not to attack Lebanon's capital. Iran warned that an attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast.

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs without warning on Sunday, days after a ceasefire agreement in Washington went into effect and despite a U.S. request not to attack Lebanon 's capital.

Iran had warned that an attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast, even as Pakistan tries to restart talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran wants a deal to include ending the war in Lebanon. There was no immediate White House comment. There was no word of casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the strikes were in retaliation for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group firing at northern Israel earlier, and that the attacks targeted ‘command centers’ in the sprawling urban neighborhoods. Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for firing at Israel. Days earlier, the Lebanese and Israeli governments meeting in Washington had renewed a ceasefire agreement in ongoing talks that Beirut hopes will end the war across the country.

Israeli strikes over southern Lebanon continue daily, and Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops have clashed. Israel's forces have seized around a fifth of Lebanon in its ground invasion. Israel on Monday announced it would strike the southern suburbs after Hezbollah claimed attacks in northern Israel, but urgent talks via Washington halted the attacks, on the condition that Hezbollah stop targeting Israel border towns.

Netanyahu wants to remove Hezbollah as a threat The fighting in Lebanon threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil and gas and related products like fertilizer. Its closure has jolted the world economy and spiked warnings of hunger in vulnerable regions. Hezbollah has scathingly rejected the U.S.-brokered deal and urged Lebanon to end its direct talks with Israel.

Instead, it backs Iran's inclusion of a ceasefire in Lebanon as a condition in negotiations with the U.S. Netanyahu, who faces elections later this year, wants to press ahead with Israel's offensive until he believes Hezbollah no longer poses a threat. U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview taped Friday and aired Sunday with NBC's ‘Meet the Press,’ said that ‘I’d like to see Lebanon have a better life. I’d like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah.

I think it should be more surgical. ’ Trump added that he is ‘not demanding’ that Lebanon be part of the short-term deal to extend the ceasefire in the Iran war. Lebanon’s army commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haikal, went to Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan’s army chief, who has been involved in mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran.

The Lebanese army did not say whether the visit is related to those mediation efforts. More than 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon since the war began March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, two days after Israel and the U.S. began attacking Iran. More than 1 million people in Lebanon have been displaced. The fighting has killed at least 31 Israeli soldiers and three civilians.

Pakistan's interior minister visits Iran Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran on Sunday in a fresh bid to restart negotiations between Iran and the U.S. Mohsin Naqvi was delivering a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei from Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. There were no details on the message's contents.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was named the Islamic Republic's ruler after his father was killed on Feb. 28, the first day of the war. Naqvi met with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni late Saturday and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, according to official Iranian media. Pakistani authorities have said Islamabad, with support from regional countries including Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, has been working to help bridge differences between the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said it shot down two more Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz that it said threatened international maritime traffic. The heaviest fighting ended with a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, but Washington and Tehran have not agreed on a long-term end to the war. The U.S. military has kept up its blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices have spiked, posing political problems for Trump's Republican Party ahead of midterm congressional elections in November. ___ Magdy reported from Cairo and Lidman from Tel Aviv, Israel. Kareem Chehayeb, Samy Magdy And Melanie Lidman, The Associated Pres





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