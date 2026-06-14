Israel Strikes Beirut as Iran and US Near Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli military launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, while mediators report progress on a US-Iran ceasefire deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause hostilities.

The Israel i military announced Sunday it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, with smoke visible over the Lebanese capital. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the strikes were retaliation for Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel .

This marks the second time in a week that Israel has bombed Beirut's suburbs; the previous strike prompted Iran to retaliate against Israel. Tehran, Hezbollah's main backer, has insisted that any US-Iran ceasefire deal must also halt Israeli operations in Lebanon. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel attacked Iran, escalating the conflict into a full-scale Middle Eastern war.

The latest Israeli strike threatens to unravel a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 7. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the broader Iran war have reportedly made significant progress. According to two regional officials who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss negotiations, Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalize a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.

The officials expressed cautious optimism that a deal was approaching, one that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has disrupted global markets. US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated Saturday that the agreement would be signed on Sunday, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei indicated it could happen in the coming days. Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened immediately after the signing.

The deal is expected to be signed electronically without an in-person ceremony, though the timing and method remain unclear. The agreement does not resolve the most contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear program or its frozen assets, but it establishes a 60-day framework for technical discussions on those topics, according to Pakistani and regional officials familiar with the negotiations. These officials, speaking anonymously, described Pakistan's months-long mediation effort, which struggled to prevent both sides from walking out.

Under the current terms, the US and Israel appear to have fallen short of their original goals of dismantling Iran's missile and nuclear programs and ending its support for proxies. It remains unclear how these issues will be addressed in the final agreement. Separately, Trump was expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz at the upcoming Group of Seven summit.

The waterway is vital for shipments of oil, gas, and related products, and its near-closure has severely impacted the global economy. The breakthrough comes after Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel earlier in the week, threatening to derail the ceasefire and plunge the region back into war. Iran's nuclear program remains a central point of tension.

Trump posted on social media that when calm is restored, the US would go in and downblend and destroy Iran's enriched uranium, either in Iran or in the US. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran possesses 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, a short step from weapons-grade 90%.

Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and has not publicly agreed to relinquish the enriched uranium, believed to be buried under three nuclear sites heavily damaged by US strikes last year. Additionally, fighting continues in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, despite the ceasefire. Iran has insisted that any deal must include a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon and the release of billions in frozen funds.

The current deal is a deep disappointment to Israel's government, which has been sidelined in the talks led by Pakistan and others. Even critics within Trump's Republican Party, facing an unpopular war ahead of midterm elections, have criticized the deal, arguing it does not improve upon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal Trump withdrew from during his first term





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